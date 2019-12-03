MultiChoice : M-Net's Magic in Motion changes its name to MultiChoice Talent Factory ZA

News: 03 December 2019

After a very successful five years of empowering the next generation of storytellers through on-the-job training and the opportunity to work with experienced producers for hands-on experience, M-Net's Magic in Motion now starts a new chapter as MultiChoice Talent Factory ZA.

The programme, which consists of the internship academy and a bursary programme, immerses its participants in a 12-month long industry readiness programme. In addition, the internship also affords participants the opportunity to learn from some of the leading TV producers in the country while acquiring valuable experience in the directing, producing, cinematography, commissioning, art direction and many other skills.

MTF ZA will continue to play a critical role in providing qualifying young people skills and experience in TV and filmmaking through the academy, as well as bursaries to qualifying students studying film and television.

Be on the lookout for more information on the 2020 MTF ZA opportunities.

