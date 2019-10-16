Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Multiconsult ASA    MULTI   NO0010734338

MULTICONSULT ASA

(MULTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Multiconsult : Energy sector delegation from Zanzibar visits Multiconsult

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:33am EDT

On their first day in Oslo, Mr. Ali Khalil Hassan Mirza, Permanent Secretary and Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed, Director of Energy and Minerals met with Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult at Multiconsults office in Oslo.

- We are pleased to welcome this distinguished delegation to Multiconsult. Multiconsult has worked for more than 20 years on renewable energy in Zanzibar and are proud to contribute to facilitation of clean and sustainable energy in Zanzibar and the East-African region, said Multiconsults CEO Grethe Bergly (NB: ikke sjekket grethes sitat med henne)

A hectic program

During their visit the delegation met with Mr. Kjetil Lund, Director General of NVE, as well as representatives from and Hafslund and the Municipality of Oslo to discuss various energy related topics such as the Norwegian power market and the regulator's role. They also met with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) to discuss the recent progress in the energy sector in Zanzibar.

On the 8th October both delegates visited the Nordic-African Business Summit, the Nordic region's leading business conference focusing exclusively on African markets, where Mr. Mirza participated in a round table discussion on the energy sector in Africa.
- We very much appreciates the strong support from the Government of Sweden and Multiconsult in building a sustainable energy sector for the future, said Mr Mirza.

Strengthening the Energy Sector in Zanzibar

In addition to external meetings, the delegation also found time for discussions with a number of Multiconsult experts on key challenges for the power sector in Zanzibar. Only half of households on Zanzibar have access to electricity and energy demand is increasing rapidly. Currently, all grid-connected power on Zanzibar is supplied from mainland Tanzania through sub-sea cables, but the Government is now in the process of attracting private investments in solar power.

- We are proud of the considerable sector progress that Multiconsult, through ZESS and a number of other projects going back decades, has helped enable on Zanzibar said Ingar Flatlandsmo, Senior Energy Advisor and ZESS Project Manager.

In 2016, Multiconsult won the Zanzibar Energy Sector Support Project. The project, funded by the Swedish international development agency SIDA, aims to develop new legislation, as well as strengthening management, systems and planning within the Ministry and at the state-owned Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO). The project will be completed in 2019. Multiconsult has previously served as Owners´ Engineer for the subsea cable from Mainland Tanzania to the Pemba - the northern island.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MULTICONSULT ASA
10:33aMULTICONSULT : Energy sector delegation from Zanzibar visits Multiconsult
PU
10/14MULTICONSULT : Strong growth in the renewable energy industry
PU
10/02MULTICONSULT : subsidiary LINK arkitektur wins a major contract for the new emer..
AQ
09/16MULTICONSULT : CEO makes changes to the executive management team
AQ
09/09MULTICONSULT ASA : - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08/29MULTICONSULT ASA : second quarter and first half 2019
AQ
08/13MULTICONSULT : Invitation to presentation of Multiconsult ASA's second quarter 2..
AQ
06/25MULTICONSULT : 1,500V inverters to become new standard for C&I
AQ
06/21MULTICONSULT : Settlement between the Norwegian Parliament (Stortinget) and Mult..
AQ
06/13MULTICONSULT : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 545 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 91,6 M
Debt 2019 1 018 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 537 M
Chart MULTICONSULT ASA
Duration : Period :
Multiconsult ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTICONSULT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 67,50  NOK
Last Close Price 57,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grethe Bergly Chief Executive Officer
Bård Martin Mikkelsen Chairman
Kari Medby Loland Independent Director
Line Karin Haugen Independent Director
Arne Fosen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTICONSULT ASA-5.94%168
CINTAS CORPORATION60.40%27 888
TELEPERFORMANCE39.40%12 580
EDENRED35.53%11 685
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.34%10 733
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.08%10 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group