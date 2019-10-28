Multiconsult : Kirsten Anker Sørensen appointed new Executive Vice President Architecture

Kirsten Anker Sørensen has been with LINK arkitektur since 2015 and has held various positions in the company, including leader for LINK in Denmark. She holds a Master of Science in Industrial Design and International Economics from Copenhagen Business School and has 20 years of management experience from various companies.

'Kirsten is a highly skilled leader and I am glad she has accepted the position of CEO, Link arkitektur. She has a good reputation and she brings valuable perspectives in areas that are also important to our engineering business. I am sure she will be a valuable addition to the Executive Management team of the Multiconsult group', says Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult ASA.

'I am proud and happy to be appointed CEO of LINK arkitektur. I look forward to embarking on the tasks with all of our highly skilled staff. With 500 employees in Scandinavia, we are a unique company with a unique opportunity to take an active, social role and create future-oriented architecture', says Kirsten Anker Sørensen.

Martha Bergh Lunde has been acting CEO in LINK arkitektur since 1 September 2019. She will continue in her position as CFO and HR manager of LINK arkitektur, as well as acting leader of LINK in Norway until a permanent solution is in place. 'We would like to thank Martha for her impressive effort and contribution as acting CEO over the last two months', says Grethe Bergly.

LINK arkitektur is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multiconsult ASA. With its 500 employees in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, the architecture company is a significant part of the Multiconsult group.