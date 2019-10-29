Log in
Multiconsult : LINK arkitektur wins major school project in Fredrikstad

0
10/29/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Østfold fylkeskommune plans to build a New Fredrik II high school (nye Fredrik II videregående skole) for 1 500 students with a gross area of 16 000 square meters and a sports hall with gross area of 8 700 square meters. Also Fredrikstad kommune plans to build a new ice skating hall (Arena Fredrikstad ishall) with two ice surfaces and a gross area of 16 000 square meters.

LINK arkitektur, Multiconsult and Griff arkitektur have put together a strong multidisciplinary team for the large school project with concept name CAMPUS. The main concept for CAMPUS is to establish good urban spaces where nature and culture mix together and provide space for activities and socialisation, creating a vibrant and active city district in Fredrikstad.

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:11:02 UTC
