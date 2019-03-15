Multiplus : Material Fact - Board of Directors opinion about the Public Offering of Shares

MATERIAL FACT



Barueri, March 14, 2019 - Multiplus S.A. (B3: MPLU3) ('Company'), pursuant to Law No. 6.404/76 ('Corporation Law') and to the Brazilian Securities' Commission ('CVM') Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, both as amended, continuing the Material Facts disclosed on October 4 and 25, 2018 and December 17, 2018 and January 29, 2019, and within the Unified Public Tender Offer to Acquire the Company's Common Shares for purposes of the Delisting of the Company and Exit from the Novo Mercado ('Tender Offer'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that in compliance with the provisions of article 21 of the Listing Regulation of B3's Novo Mercado, favorably expressed its opinion on the acceptance by the shareholders of the Company of the Offer, according to the document approved at a meeting held on the date hereof.

The minutes of the Board of Director's meeting and the opinion are available for consultation on the Company's website ((http://ri.pontosmultiplus.com.br) and on CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed of the matters in this Material Fact. This Material Fact is exclusively for information purposes and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities.

Click here to view the Minutes.

Multiplus S.A.

Ronald Domingues

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer



Contact IR:

Phone: +55 (11) 5105-1847