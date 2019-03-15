Log in
Multiplus : Material Fact - Board of Directors opinion about the Public Offering of Shares

0
03/15/2019 | 10:24am EDT

MATERIAL FACT

Barueri, March 14, 2019 - Multiplus S.A. (B3: MPLU3) ('Company'), pursuant to Law No. 6.404/76 ('Corporation Law') and to the Brazilian Securities' Commission ('CVM') Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, both as amended, continuing the Material Facts disclosed on October 4 and 25, 2018 and December 17, 2018 and January 29, 2019, and within the Unified Public Tender Offer to Acquire the Company's Common Shares for purposes of the Delisting of the Company and Exit from the Novo Mercado ('Tender Offer'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that in compliance with the provisions of article 21 of the Listing Regulation of B3's Novo Mercado, favorably expressed its opinion on the acceptance by the shareholders of the Company of the Offer, according to the document approved at a meeting held on the date hereof.

The minutes of the Board of Director's meeting and the opinion are available for consultation on the Company's website ((http://ri.pontosmultiplus.com.br) and on CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed of the matters in this Material Fact. This Material Fact is exclusively for information purposes and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities.

Click here to view the Minutes.

Multiplus S.A.
Ronald Domingues
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Contact IR:

Phone: +55 (11) 5105-1847
E-mail: invest@pontosmultiplus.com.br
Website: http://ir.pontosmultiplus.com.br/

Disclaimer

Multiplus SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:23:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 2 679 M
EBIT 2019 472 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Finance 2019 1 155 M
Yield 2019 8,89%
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
P/E ratio 2020 10,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 4 342 M
Chart MULTIPLUS SA
Duration : Period :
Multiplus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto José Maris de Medeiros Chief Executive Officer & Commercial Director
Antônio Luiz Rios da Silva Independent Chairman
Ricardo Birtel Director-Operations & Information Technology
Ronald Domingues Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Élcio Aníbal de Lucca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MULTIPLUS SA6.40%1 141
WORLDPAY INC27.55%30 291
CINTAS CORPORATION21.97%21 420
LG CORP--.--%11 608
EDENRED25.69%10 949
BUREAU VERITAS21.33%10 801
