Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Munters Group AB    MTRS   SE0009806607

MUNTERS GROUP AB (MTRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/07 03:13:14 pm
39.725 SEK   -2.63%
02:57pMUNTERS : Strategic Partnership Agreement
PU
09/06PRODUCT LAUNCH : MWI - Munters Wall Inlets US Release
PU
09/03MUNTERS : Connected Climate® for ComDry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Munters : Strategic Partnership Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

BU manager Hans-Henrik Pedersen from Munters Denmark represented Munters in the signing ceremony of a strategic partnership between Munters, Skiold, DanBred, Tornordic, Vilomix, Haarslev and Tan Long Group at Pan Pacific Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI- September 5th, the Embassy of Denmark hosted the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) between six leading Danish companies, namely SKIOLD A/S, Munters A/S, Tornordic A/S, Haarslev A/S, DanBred A/S, Vilomix A/S, and TAN LONG Group to formalize their agreements to adopt advanced Danish technologies on Tan Long's projects.

Being one of Vietnam's leading traders/ producer/ exporters in food and agricultural commodities, Tan Long Group is expanding its pork-and-rice production with on-going projects in both Vietnam and Myanmar. Meanwhile, the six Danish partners are well-known companies for turn- key solutions when it comes to pig farm equipment, grain handling, feed mill plant, genetics, feed nutrition, slaughterhouses and meat bone mill.

Under the signed SPA, SKIOLD will aid in consulting, designing, supplying advanced solutions & equipment for a pig farm, and a paddy rice silo storage plant.

As closed partners of SKIOLD, Munters supplies ventilation solutions for all pig farms projects of Tan Long Group. Meanwhile, DanBred and Vilomix are invited to provide the best breeding genetic and high-quality feed and nutrition supplements for the pigs of pig farm project in Myanmar and in Vietnam.

Finally, Tornordic and its sub-contractor Haarslev will be the suppliers for slaughter house plant, meat processing plant and meat bone mill factory.

'Denmark and Vietnam have a long history of cooperation in food and agriculture, especially in the fields of seed production, animal husbandry, fisheries, water, environment and energy. Developing sustainable food value chains, enhance food standards and food safety have always been at the center of our mutual cooperation,' said Danish Ambassador-Designate Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen

'The Embassy is very pleased to assist Vietnam in unleashing its agri-food sector's great potentials by facilitating Vietnam-Denmark cooperation like this SPA. I hope both sides will be able to strengthen the cooperation further by signing the actual contracts in Hanoi today,' he added.

We are delighted and honored to become an important strategic partner to Tan Long Group, and we are excited to be main part of the largest paddy/ rice project with 240,000 tons in Vietnam. Our advanced technologies and extensive knowhow will increase efficiency in the logistic chain, lower waste and increase the quality of the delicious rice produced in Vietnam to highest standard. In association with the TAN LONG group, we hope to benefit Vietnam's porcine husbandry with the latest know-how and philosophies from Denmark for efficient pig farming and strengthen the value chain from Feed-Farm-Food (3F=BAF) to secure high food safety and full traceability.' said Mr. Lasse Viegand Hansen, CEO of SKIOLD A/S.

The SPA stands as a good example of commercial partnership in the livestock area and part of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Denmark and Vietnam signed in 2013.

For further information about the Denmark and Vietnam relationship and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam please visit: www.vietnam.um.dk and https://www.facebook.com/dkvietnam

Disclaimer

Munters Group AB published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUNTERS GROUP AB
02:57pMUNTERS : Strategic Partnership Agreement
PU
09/06PRODUCT LAUNCH : MWI - Munters Wall Inlets US Release
PU
09/03MUNTERS : Connected Climate® for ComDry
PU
08/30MUNTERS : EM50 Retrofit Kit with Munters Drive
PU
08/28UPCOMING XTALKS WEBINAR : How to Control Moisture Levels to Limit Bacterial Grow..
PU
08/15MUNTERS : BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXERCISES AUTHORISATION FOR REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARE..
PU
08/15MUNTERS : Board of directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of own share..
AQ
07/23MUNTERS : Ammonia Sensor Product Launch
PU
07/18MUNTERS : Interim report second quarter 2018
AQ
07/16MUNTERS : Humidity control for GMP compliant production
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19MUNTERS GROUP AP 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 7 286 M
EBIT 2018 631 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Debt 2018 2 325 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 20,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 7 417 M
Chart MUNTERS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Munters Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNTERS GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,6  SEK
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John-Peter Leesi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Curtis Chairman
Katarina Lindström President-Global Operations
Jonas Ågrup Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Paul Dinnage Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUNTERS GROUP AB-26.15%814
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL1.89%35 915
MELROSE INDUSTRIES8.39%14 440
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.8.50%9 090
WATSCO INC3.48%6 564
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB33.14%5 117
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.