Munters : Strategic Partnership Agreement

BU manager Hans-Henrik Pedersen from Munters Denmark represented Munters in the signing ceremony of a strategic partnership between Munters, Skiold, DanBred, Tornordic, Vilomix, Haarslev and Tan Long Group at Pan Pacific Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI- September 5th, the Embassy of Denmark hosted the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) between six leading Danish companies, namely SKIOLD A/S, Munters A/S, Tornordic A/S, Haarslev A/S, DanBred A/S, Vilomix A/S, and TAN LONG Group to formalize their agreements to adopt advanced Danish technologies on Tan Long's projects.

Being one of Vietnam's leading traders/ producer/ exporters in food and agricultural commodities, Tan Long Group is expanding its pork-and-rice production with on-going projects in both Vietnam and Myanmar. Meanwhile, the six Danish partners are well-known companies for turn- key solutions when it comes to pig farm equipment, grain handling, feed mill plant, genetics, feed nutrition, slaughterhouses and meat bone mill.

Under the signed SPA, SKIOLD will aid in consulting, designing, supplying advanced solutions & equipment for a pig farm, and a paddy rice silo storage plant.

As closed partners of SKIOLD, Munters supplies ventilation solutions for all pig farms projects of Tan Long Group. Meanwhile, DanBred and Vilomix are invited to provide the best breeding genetic and high-quality feed and nutrition supplements for the pigs of pig farm project in Myanmar and in Vietnam.

Finally, Tornordic and its sub-contractor Haarslev will be the suppliers for slaughter house plant, meat processing plant and meat bone mill factory.

'Denmark and Vietnam have a long history of cooperation in food and agriculture, especially in the fields of seed production, animal husbandry, fisheries, water, environment and energy. Developing sustainable food value chains, enhance food standards and food safety have always been at the center of our mutual cooperation,' said Danish Ambassador-Designate Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen

'The Embassy is very pleased to assist Vietnam in unleashing its agri-food sector's great potentials by facilitating Vietnam-Denmark cooperation like this SPA. I hope both sides will be able to strengthen the cooperation further by signing the actual contracts in Hanoi today,' he added.

We are delighted and honored to become an important strategic partner to Tan Long Group, and we are excited to be main part of the largest paddy/ rice project with 240,000 tons in Vietnam. Our advanced technologies and extensive knowhow will increase efficiency in the logistic chain, lower waste and increase the quality of the delicious rice produced in Vietnam to highest standard. In association with the TAN LONG group, we hope to benefit Vietnam's porcine husbandry with the latest know-how and philosophies from Denmark for efficient pig farming and strengthen the value chain from Feed-Farm-Food (3F=BAF) to secure high food safety and full traceability.' said Mr. Lasse Viegand Hansen, CEO of SKIOLD A/S.

The SPA stands as a good example of commercial partnership in the livestock area and part of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Denmark and Vietnam signed in 2013.

For further information about the Denmark and Vietnam relationship and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam please visit: www.vietnam.um.dk and https://www.facebook.com/dkvietnam