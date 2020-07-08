Log in
News Summary

Murata Manufacturing : 01005 inch Size Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor with a Capacitance Value of 1.0μF, another world's first from Murata

07/08/2020 | 11:13pm EDT
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has developed the world's first*1 multilayer ceramic capacitor with a capacitance value of 1.0µF in the 01005 inch size (0.4×0.2mm), which is increasingly used in a wide range of mobile electronic devices including smartphones. Mass production of the GRM022R60G105M with a rated voltage of 4Vdc has already started and mass production of GRM022R60J105M with a rated voltage of 6.3Vdc is scheduled to begin in 2021.
*1　Murata's survey as of June 29, 2020

The spread of 5G smartphones and the increasing functionality and miniaturization of wearable devices is stoking the demand for further miniaturization and higher density of electronic circuitry. Among the applications, multilayer ceramic capacitors are essential components of many kinds of electronic devices and are widely used in such devices as smartphones and wearable devices. Given that approximately 900 to 1,100 multilayer ceramic capacitors are installed in a single high-end smartphone, a considerable need exists for capacitors combining smaller size with larger capacity. In particular, since multilayer ceramic capacitors with a capacitance of 1.0µF are widely used in various devices, expanding the adoption of these new products will contribute to the further miniaturization of electronic devices.

Thanks to Murata's proprietary thin layer technology for ceramic elements and thin-sheet formation technology, these products have achieved approximately a 35% reduction in footprint and a 50% reduction in volume ratio compared to our existing product with the same capacitance value (015008 inch size) *2. In addition, their capacity has increased by about 2.1 times*3 compared to our conventional product of the same size (01005 inch size).

Murata will continue to enhance its lineup of high-temperature guaranteed products and boost their capacitance to meet market needs, thereby contributing to the continuing miniaturization and diversification of mobile electronics.

Summary of Specifications

Product name GRM022R60G105M GRM022R60J105M
Size (L×W×T) 0.4mm×0.2mm×0.2mm 0.4mm×0.2mm×0.2mm
Capacitance 1.0µF 1.0µF
Capacitance deviation ±20% ±20%
Operating temperature range -55 to 85°C -55 to 85°C
Temperature characteristics X5R characteristics (EIA) X5R characteristics (EIA)
Rated voltage 4Vdc 6.3Vdc
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 03:12:08 UTC
