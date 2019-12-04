Murata Manufacturing : Develops the World's First Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has developed the GRM011R60J104M, the world’s first multi-layer ceramic capacitor*1 to feature a maximum capacitance of 0.1μF in 008004 inch size (0.25×0.125mm). Mass production of this new product is scheduled to begin in 2020.

*1 According to research by the Company. As of November 30, 2019.

Murata's world's first Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor maximum capacitance of 0.1μF in 008004 inch size (Photo: Business Wire)

As smartphones supporting 5G become more widespread and devices such as wearable devices become increasingly multifunctional and more compact, the demand for smaller and higher density electronic circuitry is growing. Among the components employed in this circuitry, multi-layer ceramic capacitors are essential for electronic devices and are used for a wide range of applications such as in smartphones and wearable devices. As the high end smartphones are equipped with around 800 to 1,000 capacitors, there is a considerable need for such components to be made even more compact.

By using our original ceramic and electrode material atomization and homogenization technology, Murata has achieved a mounting surface area approximately 50% smaller and a volume approximately 80% smaller than that of our conventional product (01005 inch size)*2 with a capacitance of 0.1μF. Moreover, the new product has a capacity of around 10 times that of the same-sized product (008004 inch size)*3 initially mass-produced by the Company.

In future, Murata will continue to conduct research and development into ceramics and high-precision, microscopic layering technology for electrode materials, expand our lineup to meet the needs of the market, and contribute to the further miniaturization and greater functionality of electronic devices.

*2 Comparison with the existing 01005 inch size (0.4×0.2mm) product with a capacitance of 0.1μF

*3 Comparison with the 008004 inch size product with a capacitance of 0.01μF initially mass-produced by the Company (Press release on May 7, 2014 “World’s First! Murata Launches Mass Production of World’s Smallest 0201-size (0.25 x 0.125 mm) Monolithic Ceramic Capacitors from April 2014”)

Main specifications

Product name GRM011R60J104M Size (L×W×T) 0.25mm×0.125mm×0.125mm Capacitance 0.1μF (=100nF) Capacitance tolerance ±20% Usage temperature range -55°C to 85°C Temperature characteristics X5R characteristics (EIA) Rated voltage 6.3Vdc

GRM011R60J104M, 008004 inch 0201M size (0.25×0.125mm) multi-layer ceramic capacitor with a capacitance of 0.1μF

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

