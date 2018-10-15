Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (6981)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murata Manufacturing : High Drain & Extended Temperature Lithium Coin Batteries Development for IoT Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto; Chairman of the Board and President: Tsuneo Murata) announces development of new High Drain and Extended Temperature batteries as part of its lithium coin battery line-up. Samples are available from today and mass-production is scheduled to start in January 2019.

1. Development Background

Application of lithium coin batteries is widespread, ranging from the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, medical to factory automation (FA) markets. Traditionally lithium coin batteries have been used to provide backup power for low drain devices. However the demand for lithium coin batteries as main power source are recently drastically increasing with growing IoT market. In order to support such customer needs, in addition to current standard and heat resistant lithium coin batteries, Murata has newly developed High Drain and Extended Temperature lithium coin batteries by leveraging its heat resistant battery engineering design and utilization technologies that have been accumulated over the past many years of production.

The High Drain lithium coin batteries are ideal for tracking devices for logistics and asset management by adopting Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks such as Semtech's LoRa Technology and SIGFOX as well as for outdoor infrastructures, FA control systems and environment monitoring sensors. The Extended Temperature lithium coin batteries are designed mainly for automotive devices and outdoor IoT systems (including smart meters and FA control systems) and can also be used as an alternative smaller and thinner solution to conventional lithium cylindrical batteries.

Murata's Lithium Coin Battery Specification

2-1. Characteristics of High Drain lithium coin batteries

  • Double the maximum pulse discharge current of standard lithium coin batteries (50mA)*1
  • Can also be used for LPWA communication devices including LoRA, which has been difficult by standard lithium coin batteries due to its high peak current requirements*2
  • Triple the discharge time*3 compared to standard lithium batteries, enabling longer battery life and less battery replacement requirements

*1 Maximum current of pulsed discharge (3 seconds) at 2V or higher discharged with 50% nominal capacity at an ambient temperature of 23ºC
*2 Peak current may vary according to the using environment and conditions of use
*3 Pulsed discharge at 45mA for 3 seconds and no discharge for 33 seconds at an ambient temperature of 23ºC

Mr. Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT, of Semtech Corporation., a member of LoRa Alliance and a joint developer of LoRaWAN modules with Murata, comments as follows:

Semtech's LoRa RFIC SX1261 requires approx. 25mA power supply current at 3V supply voltage and 42mA at 1.8V to generate typical LPWA output at 20mW. The LoRaWAN standard defines the maximum transmit time at 3 seconds. Murata's new High Drain lithium coin batteries will support, up to 50mA and 3 seconds of current, making it a promising solution for LoRaWAN-compatible small sensor nodes.

2-2. Characteristics of Extended Temperature lithium coin batteries

  • The compatible operating temperature for electronic parts and ICs*4 ranges between -40ºC and 85ºC
  • The voltage drop is minimal compared to the standard lithium coin batteries even when stored for over 100 days at 85ºC
  • More affordable than the heat resistant lithium coin batteries, providing better price-performance
  • CR3677X, the largest capacity Extended Temperature*5 lithium coin battery, delivers the largest capacity in lithium coin battery form factor*6, thereby enabling smaller and thinner device design flexibility

*4 The operating temperature range of standard lithium coin batteries is −30ºC to 70ºC
*5 Shipment of mass-produced CR3677X is scheduled to start at the end of 2019
*6 Murata Research, September 28, 2018

3. Future Activities

The products will be showcased at CEATEC JAPAN 2018 (October 16 to 19) and IoT/M2M Expo Autumn (October 24 to 26) at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan.

New Product Lineup

Type Model number Nominal voltage Operating tempe-
rature 		Nominal capacity* Recommen-
ded continuous discharge current 		Maximum pulse discharge current** Diameter Height Weight
High Drain CR2032R 3.0V -30 to 70ºC 200mAh ≦3mA 50mA 20.0mm 3.2mm 3.0g
High Drain CR2450R 3.0V -30 to 70ºC 500mAh ≦3mA 50mA 24.5mm 5.0mm 6.2g
Extended Tempe-
rature 		CR2032X 3.0V -40 to 85ºC 220mAh ≦1mA 30mA 20.0mm 3.2mm 3.0g
Extended Tempe-
rature 		CR2450X 3.0V -40 to 85ºC 610mAh ≦1mA 30mA 24.5mm 5.0mm 6.2g
Extended Tempe-
rature 		CR2477X 3.0V -40 to 85ºC 1000mAh ≦1mA 30mA 24.5mm 7.7mm 9.5g
Extended Tempe-
rature 		CR3677X 3.0V -40 to 85ºC 2000mAh ≦1mA 80mA 36.5mm 7.7mm 20g

* Capacity when discharged at standard discharge current (temperature: 23ºC, end of discharge voltage: 2.0V)
** Current for maintaining minimum 2V voltage with pulsed discharge of 3 seconds and 50% nominal capacity discharged (ambient temperature 23ºC)
Data is for reference purpose only

Murata is committed to providing a one-stop electronic component and solution for the IoT market. In September 2017, Murata added Sony's battery business operations, bringing in Sony's 40 years of battery manufacturing experience and expertise, into its product offerings in an effort to better serve customers' growing and diversified needs. Murata will continue to contribute to the growth of IoT market.

*All brand names and company names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademark of their respective holders.

Product Website

Visit here for further information on the series lineup.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 04:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
06:13aMURATA MANUFACTURING : High Drain & Extended Temperature Lithium Coin Batteries ..
PU
10/04MURATA MANUFACTURING : develops world's smallest 32.768 kHz MEMS resonator
PU
09/28MURATA MANUFACTURING : expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity ..
PU
09/26MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/18MURATA MANUFACTURING : IoT solutions to be showcased at CEATEC JAPAN
PU
08/29MURATA MANUFACTURING : Fabless power semiconductor company - Helix Semiconductor..
AQ
08/29MURATA MANUFACTURING : Adds Functionality to SimSurfing Design Support Software
PU
08/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : Invests in MEMS Sensor Manufacturing in Finland
AQ
08/08MURATA MANUFACTURING : Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. announces New Facility Openi..
PU
08/02MURATA MANUFACTURING : Cheerleaders take on role as Ambassadors for Supporting C..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08IT H/W : Key Takeaways From Our Visits To Japan/Taiwan 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/25KEMET Needs To Make Another Acquisition 
04/30Murata Manufacturing Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09PASSIVE COMPONENTS : Structural Supply Shortage To Intensify 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 619 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 208 B
Finance 2019 83 024 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
P/E ratio 2020 13,34
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 3 716 B
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22 721  JPY
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Yoshitaka Fujita Vice Chairman
Hiroaki Yoshihara Independent Outside Director
Toru Inoue Representative Director & GM-Component Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.7.11%33 131
TE CONNECTIVITY-16.97%27 410
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 162
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-35.75%7 089
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%5 697
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-34.70%4 877
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.