Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murata Manufacturing : ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) (hereafter “Murata”), announces the change of the company name of its affiliate ID-Solutions S.r.l. (Headquarters: Parma, Italy), to Murata ID Solutions S.r.l., effective April 1, 2020.

Murata ID Solutions is a RFID system integrator that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of their own middleware and application software, provides added value traceability solutions based on customer needs. The company was acquired by Murata on June 1, 2017.

The name change will rebrand the company’s corporate image as a member of the Murata Group and enhance the RFID business through greater synergies.

New corporate name of the company: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
Current corporate name of the company: ID-Solutions S.r.l.

Brief summary

Company name: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
Location: Viale Mariotti, 1 43121 Parma
Representative: Antonio Rizzi
Business description: RFID system integration (including middleware and application software development)
Number of employees: 17
Main office: Parma, Italy
http://www.murata-idsolutions.com/

Related news release

Murata acquired ID-Solutions in Italy
https://www.murata.com/en-global/about/newsroom/news/company/general/2017/0602

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
08:01pMURATA MANUFACTURING : ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
BU
02/12MURATA MANUFACTURING : opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear out..
AQ
01/29MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2019MURATA : Notice of Acquisition of MIRAISENS, a 3DHaptics Company
BU
2019Nikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
2019Nikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
2019MURATA MANUFACTURING : Develops the World's First Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor
BU
2019Japanese shares slip on concerns of longer trade war
RE
2019MURATA MANUFACTURING : to Develop Millimeter-Wave (60 GHz) RF Module for Terragr..
BU
2019MURATA MANUFACTURING : builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car component..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 526 B
EBIT 2020 242 B
Net income 2020 184 B
Finance 2020 109 B
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 4 244 B
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7 511,11  JPY
Last Close Price 6 633,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Masanori Minamide Director, Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Nagato Omori Head-Technology Development & Business Planning
Toshihiko Okamoto Senior Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-0.24%38 511
TE CONNECTIVITY-0.96%31 717
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%6 368
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 245
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-1.01%4 525
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.54%4 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group