Murata Manufacturing : International Standard “UL9540A” Report Which Examines Fire Risk Due to Battery Cells Obtained for First Time in Japan~ Contributing to the Construction of Safe Energy Storage Systems in U.S. Metropolitan Area Buildings ~

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announces that the 'FORTELION' olivine-type iron phosphate lithium-ion rechargeable battery developed by Murata subsidiary Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has obtained the 'UL9540A' report which examines the fire risk due to battery cells from third-party safety science organization UL. This marks the first time this report has been obtained in Japan

The 'FORTELION' battery developed by Murata has a cathode composed of olivine-type iron phosphate with a stable crystalline structure, and is a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that realizes high safety, long life, and fast charge/discharge characteristics. Murata subsidiary Tohoku Murata Manufacturing manufactures battery cells and energy storage battery modules that use this battery. The 'UL9540A' test was developed as a new test method for use in international fire protection regulations (2018 IFC: International Fire Code) and the National Fire Protection Association's NFPA 855 technical standard related to installation of energy storage systems. By obtaining this report, 'FORTELION' can contribute to the construction of safe energy storage systems in the U.S. market, which demands strict safety standards.

UL solicited opinions from industry groups around the world and issued the 'UL9540A' safety standard in November 2017. This standard prescribes test methods for assuring product safety and is highly regarded by building owners, municipalities, and other entities in U.S. metropolitan areas where safety is emphasized. In fact, fire authorities in the city of New York require implementation of the combustion test prescribed in 'UL9540A' and report submission when installing an energy storage system.

The 'UL9540A' cell test reproduces thermal runaway conditions, measures the characteristics required to evaluate the following fire risks, and compiles the results into a report: • Cell surface temperature when a safety valve has ruptured and when thermal runaway starts • Gaseous components and other matter emitted from a cell during combustion

This report verified that 'FORTELION' did not ignite even when heat was forcibly applied from the outside.

'FORTELION' uses olivine-type lithium iron phosphate with a crystalline structure stably bonded in three dimensions in the cathode, and has the following features: • High thermal stability that prevents thermal runaway even in the event of overcharging or internal short circuits • 70% of battery capacity maintained even after 14,000 charging/discharging times, for a service life of 15 years or more• High current input/output performance (4Cor higher output and 1C or higher input) • A cathode composed mainly of iron enabled development as a cobalt-free battery

Murata has worked to introduce energy storage systems that achieve both superior performance and safety, such as by obtaining certification for an energy storage system that uses 'FORTELION' under the 'UL1973' safety standard for stationary storage batteries in April 2012, a world-first for an energy storage system.

Murata intends to make use of this first-in-Japan 'UL9540A' report to further expand sales of lithium-ion energy storage systems that use 'FORTELION' in U.S. metropolitan areas, promote the spread of renewable energy, and contribute to business continuity plan (BCP) countermeasures. 'FORTELION' has already been released in Japan, and Murata will continue to actively pursue sales promotion activities for the electric power and industrial sectors, and promote the usefulness as auxiliary power in the event of instantaneous voltage drop and BCP countermeasures during power failures. In addition to industrial applications, needs are also increasing for self-consumption of renewable energy in Japan, so Murata also plans to release a 'FORTELION' system for household use in June.

Going forward, Murata will continue to develop products with superior performance and safety, and promote initiatives that contribute to expansion of the stationary storage battery market toward realization of a sustainable society.

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. UL provides diverse services such as testing, inspection, audit, certification, verification, advisory, and training, and supports these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability.

