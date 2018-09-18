Murata Manufacturing : IoT solutions to be showcased at CEATEC JAPAN

Overview

Murata will be showcasing a variety of products and technologies at CEATEC JAPAN 2018, a CPS/IoT exhibition held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba. The theme of Murata's presence will be, 'Enabling technologies for our IoT world'. We will provide a practical and valuable introduction to Murata's products and technologies supporting our IoT world, solutions that only Murata can offer.

Details

Name CEATEC JAPAN 2018

Date

October 16-19, 2018 (Tue.-Fri.)

Venue

Makuhari Messe

URL

http://www.ceatec.com/en/

Murata Booth

H071, Hall 5



Main items exhibited

NAONA sensing data platform

NAONA is a data sensing platform that determines and measures information that people perceive intuitively, such as the mood or excitement level at some venue, location or event. This information is provided in a tangible form as actionable data. Building on last year's conceptual exhibition, we will show how versatile the solution is at offices, kindergartens, restaurants, and elsewhere. Devices that bring spatial sensing to life will also be introduced.

Highlights

• One-on-one meeting at the booth

This demonstration will be , show the level of familiarity between the participants in a one-on-one interaction, based on tempo, volume, and values representing emotions, as extracted from audio data.

• Sensing hardware

The data is obtained from sensors that acquire a variety of physical information and can be easily connected.

RFID solutions

Murata is a one-stop solution provider for RFID systems. Here, we will introduce how Murata RFIDs are used and the comprehensive solutions available, which combine everything from hardware to software. Highlights

• Preventing counterfeit trafficking and supporting traceability

Distribution of goods tracked by embedding IC tags in the merchandise is an effective way to prevent counterfeiting and manage distribution. Sunglasses and rings with embedded Murata IC tags will be demonstrated at our booth.

• Streamlining product management by using RFID in inventory and inspection

With RFID systems, multiple packaging boxes can be scanned at once, and it is easy to manage inventory, as well as inspection of goods shipped and received. At the Murata booth, we will demonstrate the uses of handheld readers that can streamline your process.

Wi-Fi based sensing solutions

Working with U.S.-based Origin Wireless, we are developing space- and object-sensing applications using radio waves. Among these, solutions for detecting positions indoors will be introduced at the booth. Services of all kinds that rely on position/location information have surged in recent years, and needs are growing in detecting positions of people and things not only outdoors but also indoors at factories, shopping centers, and other establishments This system makes it possible through high-precision position detection to detect environmental changes in real-time through changes in refection of Wi-Fi radio waves. Highlights

• Indoor detection demonstration (Origin Wireless)

• Wi-Fi communication modules

LPWA wireless communication technology

Along with the high-speed, low-latency communication of 5G networks, LPWA is also attracting interest as a way to transmit data faster with lower power consumption in IoT applications, where it may be used in automatic meter reading for basic residential water or gas service, monitoring and promoting active safety for factory equipment, or a variety of needs in many other situations. Besides LoRaWAN and Sigfox, developments involving other new communication specifications such as NB-IoT and LTE-M*1 are also gaining momentum and attracting more attention. The Murata booth will describe the advantages of various LPWA specifications and introduce communication modules designed for each one.

*1: Also known as LTE Cat. M1 or eMTC. Highlights

*1: Also known as LTE Cat. M1 or eMTC. Highlights

• NB-IoT communication modules

• LTE-M (LTE Cat. M1 or eMTC) communication modules

Energy management

High-performance energy storage systems address many social needs, whether in applications for renewable energy such as solar power generation, peak shifting, or back-up in case of emergencies. The Murata booth will introduce energy storage systems employing our olivine lithium ion iron phosphate rechargeable batteries, which contribute to optimal energy use and enable exceptional safety, long life, and fast charging and discharging. Highlights

• Residential all-in-one storage system and HVDC storage unit

• Storage module panel for power/industrial applications

Fatigue/Stress meter, for visualization of unseen fatigue

This Murata solution overcomes the difficulty of providing an objective assessment of people's fatigue or stress levels by displaying the user's autonomic nerve balance and deviation using autonomic nerve measurementfrom vital sign data and big-data analysis. A demonstration at the Murata booth will show analysis results after measurement by the fatigue/stress meter, as displayed on a mobile device.*2: Autonomic nerve measurement: Measurement of autonomic nerve balance and activity level (age associated with autonomic nerve function)In addition, we will introduce Murata technologies and sample applications of ultra-small, ultra-efficient Murata components and miniaturization technologies, including 'hearables' and AI-enhanced smart speakers.

