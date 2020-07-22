Log in
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murata Manufacturing : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

07/22/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Company name:

Name of representative:

Contact:

July 22, 2020

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director (Code: 6981, First section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Toshiyuki Ozawa

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department (Phone: 075-955-6786)

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Company") hereby announces that, this day payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at Company's board of directors meeting held on June 26, 2020. For details, please refer to "Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 26, 2020.

Outline of the Disposal

(1)

Disposal date

July 22, 2020

(2)

Class and number of shares to be disposed

21,520 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

6,387 yen per share

(4)

Total value of shares to be disposed

137,448,240 yen

(5)

Allottees and number thereof, number of

Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit

shares to be disposed

and Supervisory Committee Members and

Outside Directors):

7

12,435 shares

Vice Presidents:

15

9,085 shares

1

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 08:30:08 UTC
