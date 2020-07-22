Murata Manufacturing : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

President and Representative Director (Code: 6981, First section of

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Company") hereby announces that, this day payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at Company's board of directors meeting held on June 26, 2020. For details, please refer to "Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 26, 2020.

Outline of the Disposal

(1) Disposal date July 22, 2020 (2) Class and number of shares to be disposed 21,520 shares of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 6,387 yen per share (4) Total value of shares to be disposed 137,448,240 yen (5) Allottees and number thereof, number of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit shares to be disposed and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors): 7 12,435 shares Vice Presidents: 15 9,085 shares

1