Murata Manufacturing : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
0
07/22/2020 | 04:31am EDT
Company name:
Name of representative:
Contact:
July 22, 2020
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Norio Nakajima
President and Representative Director (Code: 6981, First section of
the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Toshiyuki Ozawa
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department (Phone: 075-955-6786)
Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Company") hereby announces that, this day payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at Company's board of directors meeting held on June 26, 2020. For details, please refer to "Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 26, 2020.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 08:30:08 UTC