MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murata Manufacturing : Notice of a correction of an Error in Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 (Based on US GAAP)

0
06/21/2019 | 04:05am EDT

June 21, 2019

Company name:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Tsuneo Murata

Chairman of the Board, President

and Representative Director

Notice of a correction of an Error in Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 (Based on US GAAP)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the correction of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2018.

Although the Company reported the balance of accumulated benefit obligation at March 31, 2018 where described in Page 16 was ¥176,317 million ($1,663,368 thousand), the correct balance was ¥203,570 million ($1,920,472 thousand).

There is no impact on the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of income, and the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Note: The translations of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of readers outside of Japan and have been made at the rate of ¥106 to $1, the approximate rate of exchange at March 31, 2018.

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:04:02 UTC
