Murata Manufacturing : One report of COVID-19 at our facility in Yokaichi, Japan

On July 8, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, 'Murata') confirmed that an employee of one of our partner companies working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.'s Yokaichi Plant (hereinafter, 'the site'), had tested positive for COVID-19.

1. Status of the employee of our partner company

The employee had showed symptoms of a slight fever and cold from June 28. On July 8, the employee visited a medical institution and was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 through an antigen test. It has been confirmed by the government health authorities that the employee always wore a mask and had no close contacts within the company.

2. Current status of the site

In consideration of the health and safety of all the employees, we had suspend operations from July 8 to 10 at the site.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this may cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions.

In accordance with government policies and guidelines, Murata is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and all our employees.



