Murata Manufacturing : One report of COVID-19 at our facility in Yokaichi, Japan

07/14/2020 | 02:31pm EDT
On July 8, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, 'Murata') confirmed that an employee of one of our partner companies working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.'s Yokaichi Plant (hereinafter, 'the site'), had tested positive for COVID-19.

1. Status of the employee of our partner company

The employee had showed symptoms of a slight fever and cold from June 28. On July 8, the employee visited a medical institution and was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 through an antigen test. It has been confirmed by the government health authorities that the employee always wore a mask and had no close contacts within the company.

2. Current status of the site

In consideration of the health and safety of all the employees, we had suspend operations from July 8 to 10 at the site.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this may cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions.
In accordance with government policies and guidelines, Murata is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and all our employees.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 18:30:09 UTC
