MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
Murata Manufacturing : Releases World's First Noise Filters Designed to Guarantee Impedance in the 5GHz Wi-Fi Band

07/21/2019
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (head office: Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto; Chairman of the Board and President: Tsuneo Murata) has released the BLF03VK Series of compact (0.6 x 0.3mm) noise filters specifically designed for the 5GHz band, one of the frequency ranges used in Wi-Fi (wireless LAN) communications, for the first time in the world*.
* Based on an internal study as of July 2019

The 5GHz band for Wi-Fi is known as high-speed transportation band. However, when a device itself generates noise in this frequency band, this interferes with the signals received, resulting in lower data processing performance and slower transmission. Murata's new BLF03VK series of noise filters suppress noise in the 5GHz band that interferes with W-Fi signals, thereby contributing to improved data processing capability and faster data transmission. These products are the first noise filters that provide a guaranteed impedance value at 5GHz band. Murata has begun mass production of the series.

Highlights

  • The lineup includes two models with specifications of 220ohm at 5GHz/0.8A rated current and 60ohm at 5GHz/1.2A rated current, respectively.
  • Impedance frequency characteristics are controlled to maximize the suppression of noise in the 5GHz band.
  • 0.6 x 0.3mm compact size

BLF series lineup

Illustrative image of BLF series

Murata has previously commercialized several series of noise filters for targeted frequency bands that guarantee impedance in the relevant frequency bands. These are BLF02RD_GN series of noise filters supporting the 2.4GHz band, and BLF03JD_GN series and BLF02GD_GN series of noise filters supporting the 700MHz band.
The new BLF03VK series of noise filters supporting the 5GHz band will further help to improve communication sensitivity in Wi-Fi environments for smartphones and other devices. Murata will continue to develop products that respond to the demands of the market in a timely manner.

Product website

Frequency-specialized BLF03VK series noise filters
Visit here for the series lineup.
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 01:19:09 UTC
