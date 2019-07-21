Murata Manufacturing : Releases World's First Noise Filters Designed to Guarantee Impedance in the 5GHz Wi-Fi Band

* Based on an internal study as of July 2019

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (head office: Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto; Chairman of the Board and President: Tsuneo Murata) has released the BLF03VK Series of compact (0.6 x 0.3mm) noise filters specifically designed for the 5GHz band, one of the frequency ranges used in Wi-Fi (wireless LAN) communications, for the first time in the world*.

The 5GHz band for Wi-Fi is known as high-speed transportation band. However, when a device itself generates noise in this frequency band, this interferes with the signals received, resulting in lower data processing performance and slower transmission. Murata's new BLF03VK series of noise filters suppress noise in the 5GHz band that interferes with W-Fi signals, thereby contributing to improved data processing capability and faster data transmission. These products are the first noise filters that provide a guaranteed impedance value at 5GHz band. Murata has begun mass production of the series.

Highlights

The lineup includes two models with specifications of 220ohm at 5GHz/0.8A rated current and 60ohm at 5GHz/1.2A rated current, respectively.

Impedance frequency characteristics are controlled to maximize the suppression of noise in the 5GHz band.

0.6 x 0.3mm compact size

BLF series lineup

Illustrative image of BLF series

Murata has previously commercialized several series of noise filters for targeted frequency bands that guarantee impedance in the relevant frequency bands. These are BLF02RD_GN series of noise filters supporting the 2.4GHz band, and BLF03JD_GN series and BLF02GD_GN series of noise filters supporting the 700MHz band.

The new BLF03VK series of noise filters supporting the 5GHz band will further help to improve communication sensitivity in Wi-Fi environments for smartphones and other devices. Murata will continue to develop products that respond to the demands of the market in a timely manner.

Frequency-specialized BLF03VK series noise filters

