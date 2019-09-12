Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murata Manufacturing : Starting to Utilize Emotion and Stress Analysis AI for Monitoring Workforce Health and Productivity Murata Manufacturing, Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Israeli The Elegant Monkeys and Toppan Forms sign collaboration memorandum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 01:52am EDT
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Nagaokakyo-shi Kyoto; Chairman and President: Tsuneo Murata; hereunder 'Murata Manufacturing'), Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc. ( Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; President: Yasumasa Mukai; hereunder 'Mizuho Information & Research Institute'), an Israeli Start-up Company The Elegant Monkeys Ltd.(Head Office: Tel Aviv, Israel; CEO: Maayan Yazdi; hereunder 'TEM') and Toppan Forms Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku Tokyo; President: Koichi Sakata; hereunder 'Toppan Forms') signed a memorandum for business cooperation related to the development of a solution that uses an Emotion AI algorithm for evaluating the effect of the production conditions and work environment on the workforce.

By signing this memorandum, the four companies will facilitate their cooperation towards providing an 'Emotion and Stress Analytic Service' that will contribute to the efforts in improving health care of employees and Health and Productivity Management in Japan. The objective is to develop a service to support efforts in 'Health and Productivity Management' and 'Work-style Reform' for ascertaining stress conditions of employees and improving productivity by applying KENKO Technology - an AI solution that monitors emotional load, including stress, through the use of wearable devices.

As part of this effort, a test of the service will be conducted between September 2019 and March 2020 at Osaka Sakurai Plant of Toppan Forms Kansai Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Toppan Forms. The intention of the test is to ascertain the stress level of employees in the production areas and identify the causes of the stress in order to implement improvement measures for operational processes and personnel allocation reviews. After implementing the measures, its validity will be verified based on quantitative emotion data analysis of KENKO Technology.

As part of the Health and Productivity Management that demands 'initiatives toward maintaining and promoting women's health', additional efforts will be made to use the emotion and stress analytic technology for the healthcare IoT service 'Watashi-no-Ondo (My Temperature)' developed by Toppan Forms to help companies create a workplace that supports health management to foster healthy and female employees.

Company Roles

Company Role
Murata Manufacturing ・Provide wearable device that collects bio-information necessary for KENKO AI Algorithm.
・Provide technical consultation, implementation support, training and other support to client companies adopting the solution.
Mizuho Information and Research Institute
 ・Derive practical awareness and insights from emotional measurement data of KENKO AI Algorithm to provide consulting service for improving organizations and operation processes of companies.
TEM
 ・Provide proprietary emotional analytic engine, KENKO AI Algorithm, that continuously measures emotional load, such as stress.
・Provide Analysis based on bio-information collected by wearable devices.
・Provide Cloud environment for implementing KENKO AI Algorithm.
Toppan Forms
 ・Provide test field
・Manage data and productivity information collected by wearable devices using data distribution platform (PDS: Personal Data Store).

Reference

About KENKO Technology

'KENKO Technology' is an AI solution that monitors emotions to improve health, performance, and lifestyle by using a proprietary emotion analytics engine 'KENKO AI Algorithm'. Emotional load including stress are quantified and visualized real-time using deep learning and AI. Various types of physiological information, collected by wearable device is fed into the system and are converted into emotional data by KENKO AI Algorithm. The aim is to improve business activities of companies as well as personal productivity and health welfare by using the quantified emotional data.

https://www.kenko.tech/

Information on Each Company

・Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.（https://www.murata.com/ ） Murata Manufacturing is a global general electronic parts manufacturer that develops, manufacture, and sell ceramics based electronic parts. The company contributes to the growth of electronics society by developing proprietary materials, process, product designs, production technologies, supporting software and creating unique products on technology platform for analysis and evaluation.

・Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc.（https://www.mizuho-ir.co.jp/english/
Mizuho Information & Research Institute is an IT strategic company within Mizuho Financial Group. The company provides solutions to customers and society by creating new value through combination of high degree of expertise and leading edge IT in various fields such as company management, public policy, social science, environment, information communication, finance and others. The company supports the promotion of digital innovation of clients through business creation using leading edge technologies and implementing open innovation.

・The Elegant Monkeys Ltd.（https://www.elegantmonkeys.com/）

The Elegant Monkeys Ltd. is an Israeli start-up company specialized in AI, deep learning, digital health and IoT. TEM is a technology company that builds AI algorithm and cloud technology that aim to digitalize people's emption and mental condition by processing bio-information. The company developed an emotion analytic engine KENKO AI Algorithm that converts Physiological information sensor data into objective emotional data.

・Toppan Forms Co., Ltd.（https://www.toppan-f.co.jp/english/） Toppan Forms exhibits its strength in 'Information Domain' with information handling at the core that contributes to improve operational efficiency and support business activities of companies. By using its strength nurtured in the information management domain, new values are being created as a DigitalHybrid company that provides combination of both analog and digital products and services. Osaka Sakurai Plant that will be conducting the demonstration test in September, is proactively taking initiatives to introduce leading edge technologies with objectives to improve productivity such as reduction of waste paper using IoT and personnel allocation optimization using AI.
Murata in BriefMurata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 05:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
01:52aMURATA MANUFACTURING : Starting to Utilize Emotion and Stress Analysis AI for Mo..
PU
08/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the F..
PU
07/26MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Re..
PU
07/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : Releases World's First Noise Filters Designed to Guarante..
PU
07/09Japan's Nikkei ekes out small gains, Topix down as techs hit
RE
07/04MURATA MANUFACTURING : begins construction of new production building at Yasu Di..
PU
07/02MURATA MANUFACTURING : Vios, Inc. has received FDA Clearance for Wireless Patien..
PU
06/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricte..
PU
06/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice of a correction of an Error in Consolidated Financ..
PU
06/04MURATA MANUFACTURING : to Foster Logical Thinking of Students through Programmin..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 557 B
EBIT 2020 238 B
Net income 2020 185 B
Finance 2020 169 B
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 3 184 B
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 797,22  JPY
Last Close Price 4 977,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Yoshitaka Fujita Vice Chairman
Hiroaki Yoshihara Independent Outside Director
Toru Inoue Representative Director & GM-Component Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-64.59%29 557
TE CONNECTIVITY26.62%32 169
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 595
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.8.43%4 651
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD29.24%4 545
ALPS ALPINE CO LTD-1.77%3 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group