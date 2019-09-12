Murata Manufacturing : Starting to Utilize Emotion and Stress Analysis AI for Monitoring Workforce Health and Productivity Murata Manufacturing, Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Israeli The Elegant Monkeys and Toppan Forms sign collaboration memorandum

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Nagaokakyo-shi Kyoto; Chairman and President: Tsuneo Murata; hereunder 'Murata Manufacturing'), Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc. ( Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; President: Yasumasa Mukai; hereunder 'Mizuho Information & Research Institute'), an Israeli Start-up Company The Elegant Monkeys Ltd.(Head Office: Tel Aviv, Israel; CEO: Maayan Yazdi; hereunder 'TEM') and Toppan Forms Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku Tokyo; President: Koichi Sakata; hereunder 'Toppan Forms') signed a memorandum for business cooperation related to the development of a solution that uses an Emotion AI algorithm for evaluating the effect of the production conditions and work environment on the workforce.

By signing this memorandum, the four companies will facilitate their cooperation towards providing an 'Emotion and Stress Analytic Service' that will contribute to the efforts in improving health care of employees and Health and Productivity Management in Japan. The objective is to develop a service to support efforts in 'Health and Productivity Management' and 'Work-style Reform' for ascertaining stress conditions of employees and improving productivity by applying KENKO Technology - an AI solution that monitors emotional load, including stress, through the use of wearable devices.

As part of this effort, a test of the service will be conducted between September 2019 and March 2020 at Osaka Sakurai Plant of Toppan Forms Kansai Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Toppan Forms. The intention of the test is to ascertain the stress level of employees in the production areas and identify the causes of the stress in order to implement improvement measures for operational processes and personnel allocation reviews. After implementing the measures, its validity will be verified based on quantitative emotion data analysis of KENKO Technology.

As part of the Health and Productivity Management that demands 'initiatives toward maintaining and promoting women's health', additional efforts will be made to use the emotion and stress analytic technology for the healthcare IoT service 'Watashi-no-Ondo (My Temperature)' developed by Toppan Forms to help companies create a workplace that supports health management to foster healthy and female employees.

Company Roles

Company Role Murata Manufacturing ・Provide wearable device that collects bio-information necessary for KENKO AI Algorithm.

・Provide technical consultation, implementation support, training and other support to client companies adopting the solution.

Mizuho Information and Research Institute

・Derive practical awareness and insights from emotional measurement data of KENKO AI Algorithm to provide consulting service for improving organizations and operation processes of companies.

TEM

・Provide proprietary emotional analytic engine, KENKO AI Algorithm, that continuously measures emotional load, such as stress.

・Provide Analysis based on bio-information collected by wearable devices.

・Provide Cloud environment for implementing KENKO AI Algorithm.

Toppan Forms

・Provide test field

・Manage data and productivity information collected by wearable devices using data distribution platform (PDS: Personal Data Store).



Reference

About KENKO Technology

'KENKO Technology' is an AI solution that monitors emotions to improve health, performance, and lifestyle by using a proprietary emotion analytics engine 'KENKO AI Algorithm'. Emotional load including stress are quantified and visualized real-time using deep learning and AI. Various types of physiological information, collected by wearable device is fed into the system and are converted into emotional data by KENKO AI Algorithm. The aim is to improve business activities of companies as well as personal productivity and health welfare by using the quantified emotional data.

Information on Each Company

・Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.（ https://www.murata.com/ ） Murata Manufacturing is a global general electronic parts manufacturer that develops, manufacture, and sell ceramics based electronic parts. The company contributes to the growth of electronics society by developing proprietary materials, process, product designs, production technologies, supporting software and creating unique products on technology platform for analysis and evaluation.

・Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc.（https://www.mizuho-ir.co.jp/english/）

Mizuho Information & Research Institute is an IT strategic company within Mizuho Financial Group. The company provides solutions to customers and society by creating new value through combination of high degree of expertise and leading edge IT in various fields such as company management, public policy, social science, environment, information communication, finance and others. The company supports the promotion of digital innovation of clients through business creation using leading edge technologies and implementing open innovation.