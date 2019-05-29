Murata Manufacturing : The Early Discloser of and the Partial Amendment to the "Convocation Notice for The 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

May 30, 2019 Dear Shareholders Company name: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Tsuneo Murata Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director

The Early Discloser of and the Partial Amendment to the "CONVOCATION NOTICE

FOR THE 83rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS"

We plan to mail the Convocation Notice for the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Japan Time. We provide the notice and related documents ahead of the convocation notice mailing from the standpoint of prompt information provision to our shareholders.

In addition, the Convocation Notice for the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has come to require partial amendment. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and would like to inform you of the amendment as follows.

Convocation Notice for the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (page 10 to 11) Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Candidate No.7 Masanori Minamide

[Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Concurrent Positions]

Aug 2015 Assigned as General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Accounting, Finance & Corporate Planning Group of the Company

Jul 2016 Assigned as Director of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Planning Group of the Company

Jul 2017 Assumed the position of Vice President of the Company

Assigned as Director of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Planning & Administration Unit of the Company (present)

Aug 2016Assigned as General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Accounting, Finance & Corporate Planning Group of the Company

Jul 2017Assigned as Director of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Planning & Administration Unitof the Company (present)

Jul 2018Assumed the position of Vice President of the Company(present)

Candidate No.8 Hiroaki Yoshihara

[Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Concurrent Positions]

Oct 2003 Assumed the position of Vice Chairman and Global Managing

Partner of KPMG International (Retired in April 2014)

Oct 2003 Assumed the position of Vice Chairman and Global Managing

Partner of KPMG International (Retired in April 2007)