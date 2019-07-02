Log in
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
Murata Manufacturing : Vios, Inc. has received FDA Clearance for Wireless Patient-monitoring Platform

07/02/2019

Vios Monitoring System Product Image

Advanced continuous patient monitoring solution allowing for cost-effective management of patients throughout the care continuum

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Announced that its affiliate Murata Vios, Inc., a medical technology company that develops wireless patient-monitoring sensors and software has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for two 510(k) premarket notifications for its second-generation wireless patient monitoring platform, the Vios Monitoring System (VMS). The approved suite of products provides a platform designed to reduce the cost of patient-monitoring equipment while simultaneously striving to improve the quality of care and the patient experience.

The second-generation platform collects 7-leads of ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, SpO2, pulse rate and patient posture to conveniently and cost-effectively monitor patients throughout various clinical environments. Murata Vios, Inc. is currently working with hospitals and post-acute care facilities as it prepares for its U.S. commercial launch.

The VMS is designed to optimize the monitoring of patients throughout the healthcare facility by providing a lower cost, user-friendly, and secure patient monitoring platform. One of the significant advantages is that Vios can continuously monitor and display patient vital signs across a multitude of devices utilizing sensors, unique signal processing IP, and propriety software that runs on standard off-the-shelf hardware. Based on the low-bandwidth connected data, healthcare providers will be able to remotely monitor patient data in near real-time. This design strategy significantly reduces the cost of the overall solution and removes the enormous dependence on expensive proprietary IT networking equipment.

'Our team has worked long and hard to achieve this milestone and we are excited to finally bring our solution to market. As a part of Murata Manufacturing, we will be able to support and scale our solution in ways that very few innovative technologies can,' said Amit Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Murata Vios.


Address:

700 Commerce Drive, Suite 190, Woodbury, MN 55125-9232, USA

Title and name of representative:
 Amit Patel, CEO
Details of business: Development and sale of healthcare products
Number of employees:
66
Main business location(s):
USA; India
URL:
https://www.viosmedical.com/

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 01:57:09 UTC
