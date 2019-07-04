Murata Manufacturing : begins construction of new production building at Yasu Division

Construction/Size Steel-frame construction, seven stories above ground Total Floor Area 23,411 ㎡ Building Area

7,082 ㎡ Total Investment Approx. 14 billion yen (building only) Completion Date

November 2020 (projected) Application Production of electrode materials Location On grounds of Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Yasu Division (2288, Oshinohara, Yasu-shi, Shiga Prefecture)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will begin construction in July 2019 on a new production building on the grounds of the Yasu Division. The new building is intended to increase manufacturing capacity for electrode materials in response to increased demand over the long term.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com