Murata Manufacturing : begins construction of new production building at Yasu Division

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will begin construction in July 2019 on a new production building on the grounds of the Yasu Division. The new building is intended to increase manufacturing capacity for electrode materials in response to increased demand over the long term.
Murata in Brief
|
Construction/Size
|
Steel-frame construction, seven stories above ground
|
Total Floor Area
|
23,411 ㎡
|
Building Area
|
7,082 ㎡
|
Total Investment
|
Approx. 14 billion yen (building only)
|
Completion Date
|
November 2020 (projected)
|
Application
|
Production of electrode materials
|
Location
|
On grounds of Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Yasu Division (2288, Oshinohara, Yasu-shi, Shiga Prefecture)
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
Disclaimer
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 02:42:10 UTC