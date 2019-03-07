Log in
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
Murata Manufacturing : comments on media reports concerning the company

03/07/2019
Certain media have reported that Murata has received increased orders from a certain customer and will respond to those. Murata wishes to make it clear by this statement that Murata has not made such announcement. Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:32:14 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 583 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 208 B
Finance 2019 93 791 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 18,96
P/E ratio 2020 15,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 4 153 B
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20 765  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Yoshitaka Fujita Vice Chairman
Hiroaki Yoshihara Independent Outside Director
Toru Inoue Representative Director & GM-Component Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.31.16%37 152
TE CONNECTIVITY7.95%27 664
IPG PHOTONICS34.48%8 069
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.38.18%6 219
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 829
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 703
