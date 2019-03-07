Murata Manufacturing : comments on media reports concerning the company

Certain media have reported that Murata has received increased orders from a certain customer and will respond to those. Murata wishes to make it clear by this statement that Murata has not made such announcement. Murata in Brief
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
