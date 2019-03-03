Murata Manufacturing : contributing to Nagaokakyo City efforts to improve child care support

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto Prefecture, Chairman of the Board and President: Tsuneo Murata, hereinafter 'Murata'), along with Nagaokakyo City (Mayor: Kengo Nakakoji) and the Sakuranbo Welfare Association (Location: Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto Prefecture, Managing Director: Hitomi Nishimura, hereinafter the 'Sakuranbo') will open a combined childcare facility comprising Sakuranbo nursery, which is an authorized nursery, for the purpose of alleviating the issue of children on waiting lists in Nagaokakyo City, and Kaede nursery, which is a company-run nursery, for the purpose of supporting diverse work styles.

In recent years, social issues have included combatting the issues of children on nursery school waiting lists, supporting a smooth return to work for employees that have taken maternity or childcare leave, and supporting diverse work styles for employees that wish to work while raising their children.

For this project, Murata acquired and leased the land, and the Sakuranbo will establish and operate the childcare facility. This will contribute to the improvement of social issues in Nagaokakyo City, and the creation of a more complete family support system within Murata.

The authorized nursery, Sakuranbo nursery, accepts up to 110 children from babies through to preschoolers (five years old). The nursery creates an environment that is suited to the promotion of a nutritious food education, with a corner of the grounds dedicated to fields for growing seasonal fruits and vegetables.

The company-run nursery, Kaede nursery, accepts up to 30 children from 1 year old through to preschoolers (five years old), and contributes to Murata employees achievement of diverse work styles through their smooth return to work after childcare leave. Furthermore, the facility includes a day care facility for convalescent children that can be used by local residents during recovery from injury or illness when group childcare is not possible.

The authorized nursery is in the process of applying for authorization from Kyoto Prefecture. Nagaokakyo City provides subsidies to Sakuranbo, which established the authorized nursery.

Murata and Sakuranbo will engage in additional activities to contribute to local communities, and Nagaokakyo City, in conjunction with private companies, will continue to promote measures to combat the issue of children on nursery school waiting lists.



Outline of combined childcare facility

Authorized nursery Company-run nursery Facility name Sakuranbo nursery

Kaede nursery

Location

1 Gaitogauchi, Kotari, Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto

Users

Children of local residents

Children of Murata employees

Ages

Babies to preschoolers (five years old)

1 year old to preschoolers (five years old)

Capacity

110

30

Opening hours

Shortened hours: 8:00 - 16:00 Standard hours: 7:30 - 18:30 Operator

Sakuranbo Welfare Association



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com