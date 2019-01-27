Murata Manufacturing : develops Ferrite Bead Noise Filters to Support Automotive Electronics

Log in
01/27/2019 | 09:54pm EST
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (head office: Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto; Chairman of the Board and President: Tsuneo Murata) has begun mass production of the BLM18DN Series of high-frequency ferrite bead noise filters for power supply use, which are designed to meet the increasing requirements for filtering in automotive electronics.

1．Background of Development

In the automotive industry, in line with the expanding functionality of automobiles in recent years such as self-driving and ADAS*1, the resolution of the automotive cameras used as sensors has been further improved and automotive networks connecting various ECUs*2 are becoming more advanced. At the same time, the weight of the network cables and power cables supporting these functions has become a problem, and the implementation of Power over Coaxial (PoC), a technology that supports simultaneous transmission of power and data transmission on a single coaxial cable to reduce the weight of equipment installed in vehicles, is advancing apace. PoC superimposed power lines (Bias T Circuit) require components with high impendence up to high frequencies and capable of carrying large currents. Murata has developed the BLM18DN Series in order to satisfy these requirements.
Employing Murata's magnetic material technology and internal electrode formation technology, the BLM18DN Series fully realize the characteristics and reliability demanded of compact noise filters used in automotive circuits.

2．Product Features


The details of the BLM18DN Series' features are as follows.
  • High-impedance characteristics even in the 1GHz high-frequency band
  • Compatible with a maximum rated current of 1400mA
  • Dimensions of 1.6×0.8×0.95mm (length x width x height) thanks to Murata's proprietary magnetic material technology, which supports high frequency, high impedance and large current transmission for the first time*3
  • A lineup of four products to meet a wide range of customer needs

Table: BLM18DN Series Noise Filter Ferrite Bead

Model

Impedance

at 100MHz

（Ω）

Impedance

at 1GHz

（Ω）

Maximum DC resistance

（Ω）

Rated current
（ｍA）
at 85℃ at 125℃
BLM18DN151SH1
 150（±25%）
 400（±30%）
 0.120
 1400
 900
BLM18DN221SH1
 220（±25%）
 650（±30%）
 0.210
 1000
 650
BLM18DN381SH1
 380（±25%）
 1100（±30%）
 0.325
 850
 550
BLM18DN601SH1
 600（±25%）
 1500（±30%）
 0.435
 700
 450

The operating temperature range is -55 to 125℃

3．Future Outlook

The performance required of automotive electronic components is expected to further increase as a result of the improving functionality and expanding use of electronics in automobiles. Murata will continue to engage in research and development in order to develop products that meet the needs of our customers with respect to compact dimensions, guaranteed temperature characteristics, etc.
*1
 Abbreviation of Advanced Driving Assistance System
*2
 Abbreviation of Electronic Control Unit used in automobiles
*3
 According to research by Murata. As of December 2018.

Product website


BLM18DN series

View the series lineup here.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 02:53:06 UTC
