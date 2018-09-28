Murata Manufacturing : expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity at Izumo factory

Overview
Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will commence construction of a new production building in October 2018. The construction of the new facility is intended to increase production capacity for ceramic multilayer capacitors in order to respond to increased demand.
Overview of new building
Construction/Size:
Steel frame; four stories
Site scheduled for construction:
Within the Hikawa Chuo Industrial Park (700 m to the south of Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)
※ Land acquired in April 2017
Total floor area:
41,126㎡
Building area:
10,174㎡
Construction period:
Commencement: Oct. 2018
Completion: Scheduled for Nov. 2019
Total investment:
40 billion yen (including building and production facilities)
Murata in Brief
Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Address:
2308, Kaminaoe, Hikawa-cho, Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture
|
Established:
August 1983
Capital:
430 million yen
Representative:
Toru Inoue, President and Representative Director
Plant manager:
Takashi Masuda, Director and Manager
Site area:
306,157㎡
Number of employees:
4,070 (As of September 1, 2018)
Business:
Development and manufacture of ceramic capacitors
Website:
https://www.murata.com/ja-jp/group/izumomurata
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
