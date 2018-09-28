Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (6981)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murata Manufacturing : expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity at Izumo factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:17am CEST

Overview


Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will commence construction of a new production building in October 2018. The construction of the new facility is intended to increase production capacity for ceramic multilayer capacitors in order to respond to increased demand.

Overview of new building

Construction/Size: Steel frame; four stories
Site scheduled for construction:
 Within the Hikawa Chuo Industrial Park (700 m to the south of Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)
※ Land acquired in April 2017
Total floor area:
 41,126㎡
Building area:
 10,174㎡
Construction period:
 Commencement: Oct. 2018
Completion: Scheduled for Nov. 2019
Total investment:
40 billion yen (including building and production facilities)

Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Address: 2308, Kaminaoe, Hikawa-cho, Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture
Established:
 August 1983
Capital:
 430 million yen
Representative:
 Toru Inoue, President and Representative Director
Plant manager: Takashi Masuda, Director and Manager
Site area:
306,157㎡
Number of employees: 4,070 (As of September 1, 2018)
Business: Development and manufacture of ceramic capacitors
Website:
 https://www.murata.com/ja-jp/group/izumomurata
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:16:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
09:17aMURATA MANUFACTURING : expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity ..
PU
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Application Titled "Power Amplifier Module" Publis..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : "Sensor Device" in Patent Application Approval Process (U..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Application Titled "Coil Component" Published Onli..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for Resin Multilayer Substrate (USPTO 10,08..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for Electric Storage Device And Method For ..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for Wide Input, Wide Output, High Efficienc..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Pwm Scheme Based ..
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for Ceramic Capacitor (USPTO 10,079,096)
AQ
09/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Patent Issued for High-Frequency Transmission Line And El..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/25KEMET Needs To Make Another Acquisition 
04/30Murata Manufacturing Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09PASSIVE COMPONENTS : Structural Supply Shortage To Intensify 
2017IT HARDWARE : Key Takeaways From Our Recent Visits To Taiwan/Japan 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 618 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 209 B
Finance 2019 83 718 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 17,73
P/E ratio 2020 14,15
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 3 924 B
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22 800  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Yoshitaka Fujita Vice Chairman
Hiroaki Yoshihara Independent Outside Director
Toru Inoue Representative Director & GM-Component Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.13.12%34 561
TE CONNECTIVITY-7.31%31 145
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-20.92%8 680
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%7 028
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.13%5 777
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD-26.45%4 253
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.