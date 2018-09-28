Murata Manufacturing : expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity at Izumo factory

Overview

Overview of new building Construction/Size: Steel frame; four stories

Site scheduled for construction:

Within the Hikawa Chuo Industrial Park (700 m to the south of Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

※ Land acquired in April 2017

Total floor area:

41,126㎡

Building area:

10,174㎡

Construction period:

Commencement: Oct. 2018

Completion: Scheduled for Nov. 2019

Total investment:

40 billion yen (including building and production facilities)



Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Address: 2308, Kaminaoe, Hikawa-cho, Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture Established:

August 1983

Capital:

430 million yen

Representative:

Toru Inoue, President and Representative Director

Plant manager: Takashi Masuda, Director and Manager

Site area:

306,157㎡

Number of employees: 4,070 (As of September 1, 2018) Business: Development and manufacture of ceramic capacitors

Website:

https://www.murata.com/ja-jp/group/izumomurata



Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will commence construction of a new production building in October 2018. The construction of the new facility is intended to increase production capacity for ceramic multilayer capacitors in order to respond to increased demand.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com