Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murata Manufacturing : has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:28am EDT
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series*1 and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index*2, both globally recognized indexes for socially responsible investing (SRI).

These indexes are compiled by FTSE Russell, the global index provider. The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies that demonstrate highly effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. It is widely used for developing and assessing sustainable investment funds and other financial products.
The FTSE Blossom Japan Index reflects the performance of Japanese businesses that demonstrate strong ESG practices, and is designed to be industry-neutral.

Assessments by FTSE Russell cover a broad range of categories, including Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Corruption Prevention and Climate Change measures. Companies listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index meet a variety of ESG standards.

*1 Both the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index were developed by FTSE Russell, an independent subsidiary wholly owned by the UK-based London Stock Exchange Group.
*2 The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is regarded as a passive management benchmark for ESG investment by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Murata Manufacturing, in line with its corporate 'Murata Philosophy', endeavors to contribute to a healthy and robust quality of life - even in a constantly changing business environment - by exploring our identity with intelligence, and establishing a foundation for an electronics society.

FTSE Russell: http://ftserussell.com/
FTSE4Good Index Series: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/FTSE4Good
FTSE Blossom Japan Index: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japanMurata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
07:28aMURATA MANUFACTURING : has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the F..
PU
07/26MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Re..
PU
07/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : Releases World's First Noise Filters Designed to Guarante..
PU
07/09Japan's Nikkei ekes out small gains, Topix down as techs hit
RE
07/04MURATA MANUFACTURING : begins construction of new production building at Yasu Di..
PU
07/02MURATA MANUFACTURING : Vios, Inc. has received FDA Clearance for Wireless Patien..
PU
06/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricte..
PU
06/21MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice of a correction of an Error in Consolidated Financ..
PU
06/04MURATA MANUFACTURING : to Foster Logical Thinking of Students through Programmin..
PU
05/29MURATA MANUFACTURING : The Early Discloser of and the Partial Amendment to the "..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 572 B
EBIT 2020 247 B
Net income 2020 192 B
Finance 2020 149 B
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 2 913 B
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 952,78  JPY
Last Close Price 4 553,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuneo Murata Chairman & President
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Yoshitaka Fujita Vice Chairman
Hiroaki Yoshihara Independent Outside Director
Toru Inoue Representative Director & GM-Component Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-67.61%27 382
TE CONNECTIVITY19.13%30 268
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 464
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.97%4 150
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD13.81%4 069
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%3 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group