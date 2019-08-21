Murata Manufacturing : has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

*1

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Seriesand the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, both globally recognized indexes for socially responsible investing (SRI).

These indexes are compiled by FTSE Russell, the global index provider. The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies that demonstrate highly effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. It is widely used for developing and assessing sustainable investment funds and other financial products.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index reflects the performance of Japanese businesses that demonstrate strong ESG practices, and is designed to be industry-neutral.

Assessments by FTSE Russell cover a broad range of categories, including Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Corruption Prevention and Climate Change measures. Companies listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index meet a variety of ESG standards.

*1 Both the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index were developed by FTSE Russell, an independent subsidiary wholly owned by the UK-based London Stock Exchange Group.

*2 The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is regarded as a passive management benchmark for ESG investment by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Murata Manufacturing, in line with its corporate 'Murata Philosophy', endeavors to contribute to a healthy and robust quality of life - even in a constantly changing business environment - by exploring our identity with intelligence, and establishing a foundation for an electronics society.



FTSE4Good Index Series:

FTSE Blossom Japan Index: FTSE Russell: http://ftserussell.com/ FTSE4Good Index Series: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/FTSE4Good FTSE Blossom Japan Index: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

