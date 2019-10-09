Log in
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Murata Manufacturing : to Develop Millimeter-Wave (60 GHz) RF Module for Terragraph

10/09/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6981) (ISIN:JP3914400001) today announced that it is working to develop an RF module solution for Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology developed by Facebook that is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet access in urban and suburban environments.

Terragraph is enabled in part by placing millimeter-wave RF modules at 200 to 250 meter intervals between base stations. As background, high-speed networks are typically constructed by burying fiber-optic cable, but long completion times and high costs are significant challenges. With Terragraph, construction takes less time to deploy at a lower cost when compared to a conventional network. This is accomplished by attaching set boxes that include millimeter-wave RF modules to objects such as streetlights, that are already ubiquitous in cities.

Murata’s millimeter-wave RF modules use an independently developed LTCC* that realizes stable communications quality in the millimeter-wave band and features both high heat and moisture resistance. This help ensures a high-quality network environment for Terragraph.

Norio Nakajima, Senior Executive Vice President, Module Business Unit, and Representative Director stated:

“As the popularity of 5G approaches, the information society will become more familiar than ever and will be accessible to everyone. Murata Manufacturing has advantages in communications and hardware, and we are very pleased to be able to support Facebook’s Terragraph project to expand access to high-quality connectivity.”

The product will be exhibited at the Murata Manufacturing booth (Makuhari Messe, Hall 7, H021) at CEATEC 2019 (media convention: October 14, 2019; duration: October 15 through 18).

* Abbreviation of Low Temperature Co-ﬁred Ceramics: Refers to ceramics fired at temperatures of 1,000°C or lower.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com


© Business Wire 2019
