Murata Manufacturing : to exhibit at CAR-ELE Japan – 11th International Automotive Electronics Technology Expo

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be exhibiting its products and technologies at CAR-ELE Japan - 11th International Automotive Electronics Technology Expo.

All the latest semiconductor devices, electronic components, software, and testing technology underpinning the ongoing advances achieved in automotive electronics will be showcased together under one roof. Murata believes the automotive market is entering a transitional shift that occurs only once in a generation and we will be exhibiting electronic components that support this transition by contributing to reliability, safety, and peace of mind, in the context of the industry trend toward CASE. Accordingly, Murata's booth will emphasize: 'Making CASE safe and secure with highly reliable devices from Murata'

Main Exhibits

C: Connected

Our exhibits will include communication modules supporting improved interconnection between vehicles and external devices. • V2X modules • Wi-Fi and Bluetoothconnectivity modules



A: Autonomous

We will introduce products such as sensors and MonoBlock-type DC-DC converters that contribute to the realization of 'Autonomous' vehicles. There will also be demonstrations of tilt sensors capable of producing accurate tilt angle measurements • Tilt sensors • Combined gyro sensors • Acceleration sensors • MonoBlock-type DC-DC converters • Deflection sensors



S: Shared & Service, Safety & Security

We will introduce cylindrical type lithium ion batteries, micro batteries, and high-SPL SMD sounders that contribute to 'Safety & Security.' • Cylindrical type lithium ion batteries • Micro batteries • High-SPL SMD sounders

E: Electronic

We will introduce components and circuit boards that contribute to the increased utilization of electronics in vehicles. • High-heat-resistance film capacitors • Silicon capacitors • Thermistors • Compact crystal oscillators and ceramic resonators • Highly functional hybrid boards • Components underpinning CASE overall We will introduce highly reliable passive components that contribute to safety and peace of mind, including application-specific ceramic capacitors and inductors, ferrite beads, and common mode choke coils. • Application-specific MLCCs • Inductors for Bias-T circuits • Ferrite beads supporting high frequencies and large currents • Common mode choke coils with Ethernet 1000 Base-T1 support for automotive applications • Compact large-current power inductors with high ESD tolerance • Hands-on technology corner Demonstrations will be presented of a next-generation HMI to create a seamless cabin experience and of a deflection senor that can distinguish between contact with the human body and contact with inanimate objects in a steering system.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com