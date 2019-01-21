Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murgitroyd Group PLC    MUR   GB0031067456

MURGITROYD GROUP PLC (MUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 08:42:01 am
454.85 GBp   -1.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brexit and Patents: What You Need to Know 21 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:14am EST
News|January 21, 2019

[Attachment] Although it may be obvious to those in the know, the UK's exit from the EU will not affect the current European patent system, which is governed by the European Patent Convention rather than the EU.

As such, whatever the outcome of Brexit, UK individuals and businesses will continue to be able to apply to the European Patent Office for patent protection and European patents will continue to apply to the UK. Existing European patents that have been pursued in the UK will also be unaffected. Moreover, Murgitroyd's European patent attorneys, wherever they are based, will moreover continue to be able to represent applicants before the EPO.

You may ask what effect Brexit might have on the Unified Patent Court (UPC), which as you may know is intended to be a court having exclusive competence in respect of European patents and European patents with unitary effect. In this respect, the UK ratified the Unified Patent Court Agreement on 26 April 2018 and it is our understanding is that the UK intends to stay in the Unified Patent Court and unitary patent system even if the UK leaves the EU.

As regards the granting of Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) for certain patents relating to medicinal or plant protection products, while the UK remains a full member of the EU, businesses can continue to apply for and be granted SPCs using the current SPC system. Our understanding is that once the UK leaves the EU, UK businesses will still be able to apply for SPCs in all remaining EU Member States under the existing system. We understand also that the UK will maintain the current SPC legal framework in the UK if we leave the EU.

As such, despite Brexit, it is business as usual in relation to patents in Europe.

KEY CONTACT

[Attachment]

Steven Suèr | Director, Patents | T: 01224 706 616 | E: steven.suer@murgitroyd.com

RECENT NEWS
Brexit and Patents: What You Need to Know
Confirmation That Cloned UK Trade Mark Registrations Will Be Issued
Will BREXIT Impact My Trade Mark Licences, Co-Existence Agreements and Undertakings?

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 15:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
10:14aBREXIT AND PATENTS : What You Need to Know 21 January 2019
PU
01/17MURGITROYD : Confirmation That Cloned UK Trade Mark Registrations Will Be Issued..
PU
01/09MURGITROYD : Brexit, Trade Mark Registrations & Your Portfolio 9 January 2019
PU
2018MURGITROYD : Top 3 Finalists for 2018 Innovator Launchpad Competition Announced ..
PU
2018BREXIT AND IP : Update on Designs 12 December 2018
PU
2018MURGITROYD : Innovator Launchpad 2018 Public Vote Now Open! 27 November 2018
PU
2018MURGITROYD : Celebrate 10 years in the North East! 16 November 2018
PU
2018MURGITROYD : Are You Threatening Me? The Many Pitfalls of the Intellectual Prope..
PU
2018MURGITROYD : Innovator Launchpad 2018 Top 10 Announced! 12 November 2018
PU
2018MURGITROYD : The Trade Mark Directive is Coming to Town (in 2019) 6 November 201..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 46,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,30 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 41,5 M
Chart MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Murgitroyd Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Graeme Young CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Ian George Murgitroyd Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Stark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
G. Edward Murgitroyd Deputy Chairman
Mark Norman Kemp-Gee Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURGITROYD GROUP PLC0.22%53
FISERV5.89%31 009
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 180
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES6.78%24 364
FIRST DATA CORP35.72%21 493
WIRECARD12.84%21 035
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.