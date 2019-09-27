Murgitroyd : 2019 Converge Closes as Winners Announced 27 September 2019

The 2019 Converge competition has come to a close in a spectacular event at the new V&A in Dundee. The competition, which is now in its ninth year, promotes academic innovation for staff, students and recent graduates across all Scottish Universities.

Murgitroyd is delighted to be a partner of Converge and has done so from its inception in 2010. The team were excited to once again attend the awards dinner and were eager to find out who the 2019 winners were going to be!

Murgitroyd Chief Operations Office, Gordon Stark, said:

'We are very pleased to support Converge and are delighted to see its growth over the past 9 years. On behalf of the company congratulations to all the finalists.'

The top prize of the night in the coveted Converge Challenge category was won by Dr Andrew Woodland from the University of Dundee and his new drug discovery company, In4Derm.

Andrew commented:

'To emerge as winner from the final eight-strong field of exceptionally talented innovators is truly humbling and the most amazing confidence-building boost any academic entrepreneur could have!'

Andrew will receive £50,000 cash and £28,000 in in-kind support to help grow his business.

In the competition's other categories, Pooja Katara and her company SENSEcity Ltd won the Creative Challenge whilst Faisal Ghani and SolarisKit were Impact Challenge winners.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, Director of Converge, said:

'As ever, Converge has produced exceptional winners and finalists this year. Many congratulations to them all. What we have seen again this year is the incredible collective talent of our Universities to create transformative, game-changing innovations that have the power to change people's lives for the better. From disrupting the healthcare market to novel, low cost solar energy collector, Scotland's Universities have set a new bar for innovation.'

Congratulations to all the winners, contestants and the Converge team for another fantastic competition! We are already looking forward to next year!