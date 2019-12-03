Murgitroyd : Announces New Director Appointments 3 December 2019

We are delighted to announce the appointment of five new Directors.
Véronique Auger - French and European Trade Mark Attorney in Nice
Chris Cairns - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Glasgow
Rebecca Dobson - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Southampton
Dr Laura Fè - Italian and European Patent Attorney within the Chemistry team in Munich
David Keane - UK and European Patent Attorney within the Electronics team in Dublin
Gordon Stark, COO, commented, 'It is a real pleasure to appoint these five attorneys as Directors and to recognise the contribution each have made to the growth of Murgitroyd.'
'Laura, David and Véronique have been key players in our Patent and Trade Mark teams excellence in Germany, Ireland and France, whilst Chris and Rebecca have contributed to the continued success of our Trade Mark teams in the UK.'
