Murgitroyd : Announces New Director Appointments 3 December 2019

We are delighted to announce the appointment of five new Directors.

Véronique Auger - French and European Trade Mark Attorney in Nice

Chris Cairns - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Glasgow

Rebecca Dobson - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Southampton

Dr Laura Fè - Italian and European Patent Attorney within the Chemistry team in Munich

David Keane - UK and European Patent Attorney within the Electronics team in Dublin

Gordon Stark, COO, commented, 'It is a real pleasure to appoint these five attorneys as Directors and to recognise the contribution each have made to the growth of Murgitroyd.'

'Laura, David and Véronique have been key players in our Patent and Trade Mark teams excellence in Germany, Ireland and France, whilst Chris and Rebecca have contributed to the continued success of our Trade Mark teams in the UK.'