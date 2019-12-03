Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murgitroyd Group PLC    MUR   GB0031067456

MURGITROYD GROUP PLC

(MUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murgitroyd : Announces New Director Appointments 3 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:23pm EST

We are delighted to announce the appointment of five new Directors.

Véronique Auger - French and European Trade Mark Attorney in Nice
Chris Cairns - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Glasgow
Rebecca Dobson - UK and European Trade Mark Attorney in Southampton
Dr Laura Fè - Italian and European Patent Attorney within the Chemistry team in Munich
David Keane - UK and European Patent Attorney within the Electronics team in Dublin

Gordon Stark, COO, commented, 'It is a real pleasure to appoint these five attorneys as Directors and to recognise the contribution each have made to the growth of Murgitroyd.'

'Laura, David and Véronique have been key players in our Patent and Trade Mark teams excellence in Germany, Ireland and France, whilst Chris and Rebecca have contributed to the continued success of our Trade Mark teams in the UK.'

RECENT NEWS
Murgitroyd Announces New Director Appointments
Murgitroyd Partners with ORE Catapult for New Accelerator Programme
17 Murgitroyd Attorneys Named in Latest Legal 500 Rankings

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 18:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
01:23pMURGITROYD : Announces New Director Appointments 3 December 2019
PU
10/22MURGITROYD : Partners with ORE Catapult for New Accelerator Programme 22 October..
PU
10/18MURGITROYD : Tackle Clarendon Marathon Relay Race 18 October 2019
PU
10/16MURGITROYD : Form 8.3 - Murgitroyd Group
AQ
10/16MURGITROYD : Sponsors Killer Heels and Cocktails Event 16 October 2019
PU
10/10MURGITROYD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07MURGITROYD : 17 Murgitroyd Attorneys Named in Latest Legal 500 Rankings 7 Octobe..
PU
09/27MURGITROYD : 2019 Converge Closes as Winners Announced 27 September 2019
PU
09/17MURGITROYD : Converge Announces 2019 Finalists 17 September 2019
PU
08/08MURGITROYD : New Director Appointment in Munich 8 August 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 60,1 M
Chart MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Murgitroyd Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,68  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Edward Murgitroyd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian George Murgitroyd Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Graeme Young Executive Director & Finance Director
Gordon Drummond Stark Executive Director
John H. Reid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURGITROYD GROUP PLC45.11%78
FISERV INC.58.17%77 698
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.75.60%53 519
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.66.07%26 765
CINTAS CORPORATION53.02%26 485
SGS17.74%19 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group