Murgitroyd : Carbogenics Scoops Converge Challenge Award 26 September 2018

News | September 26, 2018

Carbogenics, a spin out from the University of Edinburgh, has secured the coveted first prize at the 2018 Converge Challenge awards with their innovative waste solution. Turning low value paper waste products into a carbon-rich material, their revolutionary product CreChar improves biogas production and enhances digestate as a sustainable alternative to energy-intense mineral fertilisers.

The annual celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship for Scottish academia took place on 20.09.18 in Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms. Over £160,000 worth of prizes was awarded to 10 entrepreneurs from Universities and Research Institutes from across Scotland at the gala awards, which were attended by over 200 representatives from higher education, the investment community, and the Scottish entrepreneurial ecosystem. The evening showcased an impressive diversity of projects ranging from new circular economy models to web engines for charity shops to novel antifungal drugs and reusable sanitary pads.

The winner, Carbogenics, was born at The University of Edinburgh out of a desire to transfer knowledge arising from many years of research in the areas of biogas and biochar and to create products that help promote carbon sequestration while reducing the impact of climate change.

CONVERGE CHALLENGE 2018 PRIZEWINNERS

Award Category Name Company/Project University Prize Converge Challenge Winner Lidia Krzynowek Carbogenics University of Edinburgh £71,000 (£43,000 in cash and £28,000 in business support) Converge Challenge 2nd place Peter Orrell MycoNourish James Hutton Institute £31,500 (£15,000 in cash and £16,500 in business support) Converge Challenge Design & Creativity Award Sam Chapman & Gabriela Medero Kenoteq Heriot Watt University £26,000 (£10,000 in cash and £16,000 in business support) KickStart Winner - Start Up Lorenzo Conti Crover ltd University of Edinburgh £5,000 KickStart Winner - Spin Out Vasiliki Voulgaridou HiRes Solutions Heriot Wat University £5,000 Social Enterprise Winner Anton Puzorjov One Cherry University of Edinburgh £12,000 (£6,000 in cash and £6,000 in business support) Social Enterprise Runner up Kavi C Jagadamma, Health Design Collective Queen Margaret University £8,000 (£4,000 in cash and £4,000 in business support) Entrepreneurial Spirit Winner Martina Zupan Ruth McLaren Saskia Goeres Alterwaste EasyOver Sofa for Life Edinburgh Napier university Strathclyde University The Glasgow School of Art £1,000 (each)