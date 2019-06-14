Murgitroyd : Donates to Murray Parish Trust 14 June 2019

Murgitroyd is delighted to donate £750 to The Murray Parish Trust. This will help with Murray Parish Trust's new appeal to raise £5.5 million to fund a revolutionary intra-operative MRI (iMRI) Suite at Southampton Children's Hospital.

The Murray Parish Trust supports children's emergency services across the South of England by raising money and awareness to support projects at key trauma centres, to enable pioneering research and provide life-saving equipment.

We're delighted to continue to support all the great work the Trust do. Thank you to everyone who donated!

Find out more about all the great work The Murray Parish Trust do on their website.