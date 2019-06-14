Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murgitroyd Group PLC    MUR   GB0031067456

MURGITROYD GROUP PLC

(MUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murgitroyd : Donates to Murray Parish Trust 14 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

Murgitroyd is delighted to donate £750 to The Murray Parish Trust. This will help with Murray Parish Trust's new appeal to raise £5.5 million to fund a revolutionary intra-operative MRI (iMRI) Suite at Southampton Children's Hospital.

The Murray Parish Trust supports children's emergency services across the South of England by raising money and awareness to support projects at key trauma centres, to enable pioneering research and provide life-saving equipment.

We're delighted to continue to support all the great work the Trust do. Thank you to everyone who donated!

Find out more about all the great work The Murray Parish Trust do on their website.

RECENT CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITIES
Murgitroyd Donates to Murray Parish Trust
Murgitroyd Proud To Support Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail!
Murgitroyd Supports The Midi Music Company

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
12:29pMURGITROYD : Donates to Murray Parish Trust 14 June 2019
PU
06/13MURGITROYD : Proud To Support Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail! 13 June 2019
PU
05/28MURGITROYD : Supports The Midi Music Company 28 May 2019
PU
05/23MURGITROYD : Six Murgitroyd Attorneys Named IP Stars 23 May 2019
PU
04/26MURGITROYD : Happy World IP Day! 26 April 2019
PU
04/23MURGITROYD : 4 Key Questions To Ask On Patent Ownership 23 April 2019
PU
03/19MURGITROYD : Supports IP Inclusive 19 March 2019
PU
02/28MURGITROYD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25MURGITROYD : Acquisition of Chapman IP by MURGITROYD 25 February 2019
PU
02/22MURGITROYD : Numbering Format for UK Comparable Registrations Announced 22 Febru..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 47,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,30 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 58,6 M
Chart MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Murgitroyd Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Graeme Young CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Ian George Murgitroyd Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Stark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
G. Edward Murgitroyd Deputy Chairman
Mark Norman Kemp-Gee Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURGITROYD GROUP PLC44.57%66
WORLDPAY INC60.60%36 814
FISERV22.15%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS53.37%23 400
CINTAS CORPORATION40.46%23 360
FIRST DATA CORP55.77%23 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About