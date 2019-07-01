Murgitroyd : Sponsoring the UWS Research Conference Student Poster Competition 1 July 2019

Fiona McKenzie was delighted to attend the University of the West of Scotland Research Conference on Thursday the 27th of June. Fiona was there to help judge the poster competition for 2nd-year research students and Murgitroyd was pleased to be one of the sponsors.
The event promotes the research activities of the universities staff and students and brings together local businesses and other stakeholders.
