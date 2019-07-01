Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murgitroyd Group PLC    MUR   GB0031067456

MURGITROYD GROUP PLC

(MUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murgitroyd : Sponsoring the UWS Research Conference Student Poster Competition 1 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Fiona McKenzie was delighted to attend the University of the West of Scotland Research Conference on Thursday the 27th of June. Fiona was there to help judge the poster competition for 2nd-year research students and Murgitroyd was pleased to be one of the sponsors.

The event promotes the research activities of the universities staff and students and brings together local businesses and other stakeholders.

RECENT CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITIES
Sponsoring the UWS Research Conference Student Poster Competition
Murgitroyd and Murray Parish Trust
Murgitroyd Proud To Support Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail!

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
07:43aMURGITROYD : Sponsoring the UWS Research Conference Student Poster Competition 1..
PU
06/14MURGITROYD : Donates to Murray Parish Trust 14 June 2019
PU
06/13MURGITROYD : Proud To Support Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail! 13 June 2019
PU
05/28MURGITROYD : Supports The Midi Music Company 28 May 2019
PU
05/23MURGITROYD : Six Murgitroyd Attorneys Named IP Stars 23 May 2019
PU
04/26MURGITROYD : Happy World IP Day! 26 April 2019
PU
04/23MURGITROYD : 4 Key Questions To Ask On Patent Ownership 23 April 2019
PU
03/19MURGITROYD : Supports IP Inclusive 19 March 2019
PU
02/28MURGITROYD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25MURGITROYD : Acquisition of Chapman IP by MURGITROYD 25 February 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 47,1 M
EBIT 2019 4,26 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 2,60 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 56,1 M
Chart MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Murgitroyd Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 6,23  GBP
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Graeme Young CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Ian George Murgitroyd Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Stark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
G. Edward Murgitroyd Deputy Chairman
Mark Norman Kemp-Gee Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURGITROYD GROUP PLC35.33%71
WORLDPAY INC60.34%38 140
FISERV INC24.04%35 775
FIRST DATA CORP60.08%25 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS55.27%25 170
CINTAS CORPORATION41.28%24 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About