MURGITROYD GROUP PLC    MUR   GB0031067456

MURGITROYD GROUP PLC

(MUR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:35:11 am
572.5 GBp   -0.43%
02:19pMURGITROYD : Supports The Midi Music Company 28 May 2019
PU
05/23MURGITROYD : Six Murgitroyd Attorneys Named IP Stars 23 May 2019
PU
04/26MURGITROYD : Happy World IP Day! 26 April 2019
PU
Murgitroyd : Supports The Midi Music Company 28 May 2019

05/28/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

The Midi Music Company (MMC) is a youth music education charity based in Deptford, South London. MMC offers young people innovative and inspiring creative projects​ and a bespoke, professional careers advice service for 16 to 30 year olds, CICAS®, to guide and support their careers within the music business and other creative industries.

MMC holds free events and seminars each quarter, The Breakout Club and Music Explosion, providing a performance platform, creative networking opportunities and a chance for those interested in developing a career in music and the creative industries to be inspired by leading individuals in the business.

For more information, please visit www.themidimusiccompany.co.uk

RECENT CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITIES
Murgitroyd Supports The Midi Music Company
Murgitroyd Supports IP Inclusive
Murgitroyd Takes Part in Cycling Challenge for Breast Cancer Care

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 18:18:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 47,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 3,30 M
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 51,8 M
Chart MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Murgitroyd Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MURGITROYD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Graeme Young CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Ian George Murgitroyd Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Stark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
G. Edward Murgitroyd Deputy Chairman
Mark Norman Kemp-Gee Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURGITROYD GROUP PLC25.00%66
WORLDPAY INC57.02%37 349
FISERV18.25%34 103
FIRST DATA CORP52.40%24 320
GLOBAL PAYMENTS48.78%24 118
CINTAS CORPORATION32.45%23 267
