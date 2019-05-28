Murgitroyd : Supports The Midi Music Company 28 May 2019

The Midi Music Company (MMC) is a youth music education charity based in Deptford, South London. MMC offers young people innovative and inspiring creative projects and a bespoke, professional careers advice service for 16 to 30 year olds, CICAS®, to guide and support their careers within the music business and other creative industries.
MMC holds free events and seminars each quarter, The Breakout Club and Music Explosion, providing a performance platform, creative networking opportunities and a chance for those interested in developing a career in music and the creative industries to be inspired by leading individuals in the business.
For more information, please visit www.themidimusiccompany.co.uk
