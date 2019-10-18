Log in
MURGITROYD : Tackle Clarendon Marathon Relay Race 18 October 2019
PU
10/16MURGITROYD : Form 8.3 - Murgitroyd Group
AQ
10/16MURGITROYD : Sponsors Killer Heels and Cocktails Event 16 October 2019
PU
Murgitroyd : Tackle Clarendon Marathon Relay Race 18 October 2019

10/18/2019

On Sunday, 6 October, Catherine Bonner and Vicky Pugsley of Murgitroyd's Southampton Office joined a team of friends to take part in the Clarendon Marathon Relay Race.

Catherine and Vicky were raising money for Murgitroyd Southampton Office's chosen charity, The Murray Parish Trust and managed to raise an excellent amount, along with Murgitroyd's generous match funding the overall total announced today is £550!

Catherine commented, 'We are pleased to be partnering with The Murray Parish Trust as our local charity, and for the money we have raised to go towards helping the latest iMRI challenge appeal. The race was a hilly one, but a lot of fun and we're already looking forward to running it again next year.'

The Murray Parish Trust was set up to help the advancement of paediatric medicine across the south of England and has raised nearly £5 million in partnership with Southampton Hospital since 2009.

Murray Parish Trust's Head of Operations, Sam Robson, said: 'We're thrilled! We are blown away by their enthusiasm and continued support of The Murray Parish Trust.'

The Trust is currently raising £5.5 million to fund a revolutionary intra-operative MRI (iMRI) Suite at Southampton Children's Hospital so the team were delighted to help contribute to this appeal.

The Clarendon Marathon takes place in the south of England from Salisbury to Winchester and with more than 90% off-road, it's safe to say there were many muddy trainers by the finish line!

Well done to everyone for taking part.

Disclaimer

Murgitroyd Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:04:03 UTC
