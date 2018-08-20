Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Changes in Executive Management

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is announcing the following
organizational changes, effective September 1, 2018.
Eric M. Hambly, currently Senior Vice President, U.S. Onshore, of
the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production
Company (“EXPRO”), has been elected Executive Vice President, Onshore of
Murphy Oil Corporation (“MOC”). Mr. Hambly will be responsible for the
company’s onshore operations, in the U.S. and Canada, including
drilling, completions, subsurface and engineering. Mr. Hambly will
report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Hambly joined Murphy in 2006 as Corporate Reserves Manager. Over his
twelve-year career with the company, he has earned roles with increasing
responsibility, primarily focusing on Eastern Hemisphere operations,
taking on his current role in 2016. Mr. Hambly earned bachelor’s and
master’s degrees in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University
and has completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business
School.
Thomas J. “Tom” Mireles, currently Senior Vice President, Eastern
Hemisphere Operations of EXPRO, has been elected Senior Vice President,
Technical Services of MOC. Mr. Mireles will be responsible for the
company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Information Technology
(IT) and supply chain management functions. Mr. Mireles will relocate
from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Houston, Texas and report to Roger W.
Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Mireles joined EXPRO in 2005 as Senior Staff Analyst. Since that
time, he has taken on roles with increasing responsibilities, including
Senior Manager Planning and Business Development, as well as Senior Vice
President, Western Hemisphere. He transitioned to his current role in
2016. Mireles holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Petroleum
Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the London
Business School. In addition, he completed the Advanced Management
Program at Harvard Business School.
Michael K. “Mike” McFadyen, currently Executive Vice President,
Onshore, will transition to Executive Vice President, Offshore of MOC.
He will be responsible for the company’s global offshore operations,
including drilling and completions along with the development of assets.
Mr. McFadyen will relocate from Calgary, Canada to Houston, Texas and
continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive
Officer.
Joining the company in 2002 as Drilling Manager in Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia, Mr. McFadyen has earned roles with increasing scope and
responsibility in global operations with both onshore and offshore
assets. Mr. McFadyen was promoted to Executive Vice President of EXPRO
in 2011 to manage North America Onshore operations. In 2016, he was
elected as an officer of MOC and promoted to his current role. Mr.
McFadyen earned a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the
University of Wyoming and has completed the Advanced Executive Program
at the Kellogg Business School at Northwestern University and the
Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Eugene T. “Gene” Coleman, currently Executive Vice President,
Offshore, will transition to Executive Vice President, Exploration and
Business Development of MOC, overseeing the company’s focused
exploration and business development strategies. Mr. Coleman will
continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive
Officer.
Mr. Coleman joined EXPRO in 2001 as Subsea Systems Manager and has
earned roles with increasing global operations. In 2011, he was promoted
to Executive Vice President of EXPRO to manage global offshore
operations. In 2016, he was elected as an officer of MOC and promoted to
his current role. Mr. Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil
Engineering from West Virginia University and has completed the Senior
Executive Program at Columbia University.
Maria A. Martinez, currently Vice President, Human Resources of
EXPRO, has been elected Vice President, Human Resources & Administration
of MOC. Mrs. Martinez will be responsible for global human resources and
administration. Mrs. Martinez will report to Roger W. Jenkins, President
and Chief Executive Officer.
Mrs. Martinez joined EXPRO in 2010 as Manager, Human Resources, earning
roles with increasing responsibility culminating in taking on her
current position in 2013. Mrs. Martinez holds bachelor’s and master’s
degrees in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and
completed the Chief Human Resources Officer Executive Education Program
with Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School.
“I am pleased with Murphy’s ongoing analysis of strategic organizational
management which identifies specific areas that warrant elevated
internal focus,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive
Officer. “These areas specifically include human capital management,
supply chain management, HSE and IT. The leadership changes we are
initiating are designed to allow the company to enhance its onshore and
offshore operational performance, focus more keenly on exploration and
business development opportunities plus elevate the contributions of
support functions that are critical to the company’s future success.
These are all critical factors that will enable Murphy to thrive,
allowing us to unlock additional value for our shareholders.”
