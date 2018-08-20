Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION (MUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 10:00:00 pm
29.82 USD   +1.22%
10:53pMURPHY OIL CORP : Announces Changes in Executive Management
BU
08/10MURPHY OIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08MURPHY OIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Changes in Executive Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is announcing the following organizational changes, effective September 1, 2018.

Eric M. Hambly, currently Senior Vice President, U.S. Onshore, of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Murphy Exploration & Production Company (“EXPRO”), has been elected Executive Vice President, Onshore of Murphy Oil Corporation (“MOC”). Mr. Hambly will be responsible for the company’s onshore operations, in the U.S. and Canada, including drilling, completions, subsurface and engineering. Mr. Hambly will report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hambly joined Murphy in 2006 as Corporate Reserves Manager. Over his twelve-year career with the company, he has earned roles with increasing responsibility, primarily focusing on Eastern Hemisphere operations, taking on his current role in 2016. Mr. Hambly earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University and has completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Thomas J. “Tom” Mireles, currently Senior Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere Operations of EXPRO, has been elected Senior Vice President, Technical Services of MOC. Mr. Mireles will be responsible for the company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Information Technology (IT) and supply chain management functions. Mr. Mireles will relocate from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Houston, Texas and report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mireles joined EXPRO in 2005 as Senior Staff Analyst. Since that time, he has taken on roles with increasing responsibilities, including Senior Manager Planning and Business Development, as well as Senior Vice President, Western Hemisphere. He transitioned to his current role in 2016. Mireles holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the London Business School. In addition, he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Michael K. “Mike” McFadyen, currently Executive Vice President, Onshore, will transition to Executive Vice President, Offshore of MOC. He will be responsible for the company’s global offshore operations, including drilling and completions along with the development of assets. Mr. McFadyen will relocate from Calgary, Canada to Houston, Texas and continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joining the company in 2002 as Drilling Manager in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mr. McFadyen has earned roles with increasing scope and responsibility in global operations with both onshore and offshore assets. Mr. McFadyen was promoted to Executive Vice President of EXPRO in 2011 to manage North America Onshore operations. In 2016, he was elected as an officer of MOC and promoted to his current role. Mr. McFadyen earned a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming and has completed the Advanced Executive Program at the Kellogg Business School at Northwestern University and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Eugene T. “Gene” Coleman, currently Executive Vice President, Offshore, will transition to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Business Development of MOC, overseeing the company’s focused exploration and business development strategies. Mr. Coleman will continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Coleman joined EXPRO in 2001 as Subsea Systems Manager and has earned roles with increasing global operations. In 2011, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of EXPRO to manage global offshore operations. In 2016, he was elected as an officer of MOC and promoted to his current role. Mr. Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University and has completed the Senior Executive Program at Columbia University.

Maria A. Martinez, currently Vice President, Human Resources of EXPRO, has been elected Vice President, Human Resources & Administration of MOC. Mrs. Martinez will be responsible for global human resources and administration. Mrs. Martinez will report to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Martinez joined EXPRO in 2010 as Manager, Human Resources, earning roles with increasing responsibility culminating in taking on her current position in 2013. Mrs. Martinez holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and completed the Chief Human Resources Officer Executive Education Program with Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School.

“I am pleased with Murphy’s ongoing analysis of strategic organizational management which identifies specific areas that warrant elevated internal focus,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These areas specifically include human capital management, supply chain management, HSE and IT. The leadership changes we are initiating are designed to allow the company to enhance its onshore and offshore operational performance, focus more keenly on exploration and business development opportunities plus elevate the contributions of support functions that are critical to the company’s future success. These are all critical factors that will enable Murphy to thrive, allowing us to unlock additional value for our shareholders.”

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
10:53pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Changes in Executive Management
BU
08/10MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09MURPHY OIL : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/08MURPHY OIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/01MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
BU
07/12MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
06/07LILIS ENERGY : Announces Appointment of David M. Wood to Board of Directors
AQ
06/06MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Murphy Oil Falls Despite Strong Q2 Results 
08/09Murphy Oil Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08Murphy Oil beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 531 M
EBIT 2018 635 M
Net income 2018 364 M
Debt 2018 2 075 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 13,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 5 098 M
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 33,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Director
James Virgil Kelley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION-5.12%5 098
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD6.77%68 194
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.64%60 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.62%41 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.