Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/05 01:05:30 pm
14.575 USD   +4.41%
12:40pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
BU
07/24Energy firms say Storm Hanna does not impact Gulf of Mexico output
RE
07/23Barclays' bailout talks peppered with sexist language, court told
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2020.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
12:40pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
BU
07/24Energy firms say Storm Hanna does not impact Gulf of Mexico output
RE
07/23Barclays' bailout talks peppered with sexist language, court told
RE
07/13G4S : plans more than 1,100 job cuts at cash-handling business
RE
06/24MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
06/18MURPHY OIL : Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Presentation Tran..
PU
06/17MURPHY OIL : June Investor Update
PU
06/17MURPHY OIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06/10MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
06/08British financier Staveley's $2 billion Barclays lawsuit hits High Court
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 288 M - -
Net income 2020 -699 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,13x
Yield 2020 4,87%
Capitalization 2 144 M 2 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,75 $
Last Close Price 13,96 $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claiborne P. Deming Chairman
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION-47.91%2 144
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%48 334
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.12%40 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.14%28 206
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.98%21 548
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.25%16 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group