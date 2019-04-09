Log in
Murphy Oil Corporation : Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

04/09/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

2019 Sustainability Report Reinforces the Strategic Importance of Responsible Oil and Natural Gas Development While Investing in Local Communities

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that it released its 2019 Sustainability Report. The inaugural online report provides a review of the company’s performance in governance, environmental stewardship, workforce development, workplace health and safety, and community engagement.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

  • Safeguarding people conducting business in a manner that protects the health, safety and security of everyone who works for and alongside Murphy.
  • Protecting the environment and practicing conservation by committing to minimize environmental impact through comprehensive policies, resource efficiency, and emission reduction programs.
  • Investing in and engaging with local communities where Murphy employees live and work with the commitment to making a lasting difference.

“I am proud of our inaugural Sustainability Report as it brings together a review of Murphy’s obligation to developing oil and natural gas reserves in a responsible and sustainable manner. Sustainability practices underpin our strategy and are carried out in our operations because they create long-term value for our shareholders and make a positive difference in the communities in which we operate and the world around us,” commented Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To view an electronic version of Murphy’s 2019 Sustainability Report, visit www.murphyoilcorp.com/Responsibility/.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes production from North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay, Tupper Montney and Placid Montney, as well as offshore Gulf of Mexico, Canada and Southeast Asia. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
