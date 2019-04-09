Murphy Oil Corporation : Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that it released its
2019 Sustainability Report. The inaugural online report provides a
review of the company’s performance in governance, environmental
stewardship, workforce development, workplace health and safety, and
community engagement.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT
-
Safeguarding people conducting business in a manner that protects the
health, safety and security of everyone who works for and alongside
Murphy.
-
Protecting the environment and practicing conservation by committing
to minimize environmental impact through comprehensive policies,
resource efficiency, and emission reduction programs.
-
Investing in and engaging with local communities where Murphy
employees live and work with the commitment to making a lasting
difference.
“I am proud of our inaugural Sustainability Report as it brings together
a review of Murphy’s obligation to developing oil and natural gas
reserves in a responsible and sustainable manner. Sustainability
practices underpin our strategy and are carried out in our operations
because they create long-term value for our shareholders and make a
positive difference in the communities in which we operate and the world
around us,” commented Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive
Officer.
To view an electronic version of Murphy’s 2019 Sustainability Report,
visit www.murphyoilcorp.com/Responsibility/.
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas
exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base
includes production from North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford
Shale, Kaybob Duvernay, Tupper Montney and Placid Montney, as well as
offshore Gulf of Mexico, Canada and Southeast Asia. Additional
information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006016/en/