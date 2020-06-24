Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murphy Oil Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to discuss second quarter 2020 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT
Toll Free Dial-in: 888-886-7786
Conference ID: 90315402

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; natural hazards impacting our operations; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
05:01pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
06/18MURPHY OIL : Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Presentation Tran..
PU
06/17MURPHY OIL : June Investor Update
PU
06/17MURPHY OIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06/10MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
06/08British financier Staveley's $2 billion Barclays lawsuit hits High Court
RE
06/04Shell, Murphy evacuating non-essential workers from U.S. Gulf due to storm
RE
05/22MURPHY OIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/21MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Changes in Executive Management and Alignment..
BU
05/20MURPHY OIL : Facing an Unprecedented Industry Oil Price Collapse, Is Relocating ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 188 M - -
Net income 2020 -760 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,98x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 2 218 M 2 218 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,72 $
Last Close Price 14,44 $
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claiborne P. Deming Chairman
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION-46.12%2 218
CNOOC LIMITED-32.10%51 733
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.63%46 983
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.37%30 534
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-42.52%21 111
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-51.69%17 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group