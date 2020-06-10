Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murphy Oil Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
05:31pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
06/08BARCLAYS : British financier Staveley's $2 billion Barclays lawsuit hits High Co..
RE
06/04Shell, Murphy evacuating non-essential workers from U.S. Gulf due to storm
RE
05/22MURPHY OIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/21MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Changes in Executive Management and Alignment..
BU
05/20MURPHY OIL : Facing an Unprecedented Industry Oil Price Collapse, Is Relocating ..
PU
05/15MURPHY OIL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial..
AQ
05/15MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14Acquitted former Barclays rainmaker Jenkins plots gentler comeback
RE
05/11MURPHY OIL : Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 200 M - -
Net income 2020 -772 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,52x
Yield 2020 3,95%
Capitalization 2 668 M 2 668 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,89 $
Last Close Price 17,37 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claiborne P. Deming Chairman
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION-35.19%2 668
CNOOC LIMITED-26.70%55 017
CONOCOPHILLIPS-25.22%52 152
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-29.00%34 614
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-32.29%25 018
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-40.79%20 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group