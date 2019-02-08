Log in
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION (MUR)
Murphy Oil Corporation : to Present at Credit Suisse Energy Summit

02/08/2019 | 07:31am EST

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President & CEO, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit in Vail on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 8:40 a.m. Mountain Time.

The presentation will not be webcast; however a copy of the presentation slides will be available Wednesday, February 13, 2019 on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
