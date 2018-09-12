Log in
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION (MUR)
Murphy Oil Corporation : to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

09/12/2018

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President & CEO, will present at the UBS Houston Energy Bus-less Tour in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 11:15 a.m. Central Time (CT).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 554 M
EBIT 2018 645 M
Net income 2018 397 M
Debt 2018 2 119 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 13,42
P/E ratio 2019 13,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 5 345 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Director
James Virgil Kelley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION-0.52%5 345
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.21%83 055
CNOOC LTD24.42%79 225
EOG RESOURCES7.70%67 315
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.37%58 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.81%39 087
