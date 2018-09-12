Murphy Oil Corporation : to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President & CEO, will present at the UBS Houston Energy Bus-less Tour in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 11:15 a.m. Central Time (CT).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.

