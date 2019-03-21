Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murphy Oil : exits Malaysia with $2.13 billion asset sale, to focus on North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:17am EDT

(Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp said on Thursday it is exiting Malaysia with the $2.13 billion sale of its oil and gas assets to a Thai company and will use the deal proceeds to pay down debt, buy back shares and fund potential deals in the United States.

The buyer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd, will also pay Murphy up to $100 million in bonus if certain exploration projects show results before October 2020, the company said.

The deal follows moves by other U.S. oil majors to focus their investment and effort in high-yielding shale fields at home after U.S. oil production rose to a record high of 12 million barrels a week.

In February, Houston based Marathon Oil Corp said it would exit the United Kingdom's North Sea oilfields, deciding to focus on the United States instead.

Murphy, which also has operations in Canada, Brazil and other regions, said it will focus on the Western Hemisphere - mostly Texas' Eagle Ford basin and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - for future exploration and production deals.

"We expect to generate approximately $1.2 billion of free cash flow (FCF) at a flat $55 West Texas Intermediate price," Chief Executive Officer Roger Jenkins said on a call with analysts.

Futures for light crude were trading at around $60 per barrel on Thursday morning.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said meeting its cash flow objective would be key for the company, especially since offshore projects are costly.

"As such, the company's outlook for FCF is greater than our estimates," analyst Brian Singer said, but did not specify what his estimate was.

Murphy had proven reserves of 816 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mmboe) in 2018, of which 129 Mmboe were from Malaysia. Those assets produced over 48,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day for Murphy.

The company also announced a $500 million share buyback as well as debt reduction of about $750 million. The company had about $3 billion in debts as of Dec. 2018.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch served as advisor to Murphy and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. was its financial advisor. Jefferies Group LLC was the financial advisor to PTTEP.

Murphy shares were trading flat at $30.73 amid a slight fall in crude prices.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Shradha Singh and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 0.59% 30.83 Delayed Quote.31.34%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
11:20aMURPHY OIL : exits Malaysia with $2.13 billion asset sale, to focus on North Ame..
RE
11:17aMURPHY OIL : exits Malaysia with $2.13 billion asset sale, to focus on North Ame..
RE
07:51aEXCLUSIVE - MURPHY OIL CLOSING IN ON : sources
RE
07:33aMURPHY OIL CORP /DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
07:19aMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Strategic Sale of Malaysian Portfolio in All-..
BU
02/27MURPHY OIL : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/15MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12MURPHY OIL : DE Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/11MURPHY OIL : Arkansas Business Hall of Fame adds four new members tonight
AQ
02/09MURPHY OIL : McFadyen to assume exploration role at Murphy Oil
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 114 M
EBIT 2019 630 M
Net income 2019 346 M
Debt 2019 2 827 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
P/E ratio 2020 14,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 5 316 M
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claiborne P. Deming Non-Executive Chairman
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION31.34%5 316
CNOOC LTD13.65%78 976
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.32%76 618
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.95%55 621
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.58%50 414
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD14.57%34 106
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.