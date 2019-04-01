Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy USA Inc    MUSA

MURPHY USA INC

(MUSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/01 04:00:00 pm
85.81 USD   +0.22%
04:31pMurphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
GL
01/30MURPHY USA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30Murphy USA Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

EL DORADO, Ark., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary first quarter 2019 earnings results after the market close on Monday, April 29, 2019, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-844-613-1037 and referencing conference ID number 9387728. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,472 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 26 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 279 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Senior Director of Investor Relations
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

SmallLogo_1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURPHY USA INC
04:31pMurphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
GL
02/19MURPHY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
01/30MURPHY USA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30MURPHY USA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
01/30Murphy USA Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
01/07MURPHY : USA Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
2018MURPHY USA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
2018MURPHY : USA Welcomes Hon. Jeanne L. Phillips to Board of Directors
AQ
2018MURPHY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2018MURPHY USA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 935 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 142 M
Debt 2019 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
P/E ratio 2020 17,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 2 756 M
Chart MURPHY USA INC
Duration : Period :
Murphy USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Thomas M. Gattle Independent Director
Frederic L. Holliger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY USA INC11.72%2 756
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN-9.92%7 086
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES-11.65%6 870
PARKLAND FUEL CORP15.53%4 468
VIVO ENERGY2.66%2 117
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC9.31%166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About