Murphy USA Inc.

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

04/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

EL DORADO, Ark., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary first quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.  Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-844-613-1037 and referencing conference ID number 8568912.  The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.  The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,489 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 26 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand.  Murphy USA ranks 257 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source:  Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 565 M
EBIT 2020 288 M
Net income 2020 182 M
Debt 2020 814 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 2 556 M
Chart MURPHY USA INC.
Duration : Period :
Murphy USA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY USA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 104,25  $
Last Close Price 84,32  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.-27.60%2 557
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-43.81%160 696
CHEVRON CORPORATION-37.67%136 176
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.00%87 657
BP PLC-28.48%86 123
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.14%72 348
