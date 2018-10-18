Murray Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Murray Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MRS STEPHANIE EASTMENT 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC b) LEI 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY 25P SHARES GB0006111123 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 721.04 PENCE PER SHARE 575 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 575 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH £4145.98 TOTAL PRICE e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-18 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following the transaction, Mrs Eastment holds 2,500 Ordinary Shares of 25p each in the Company.