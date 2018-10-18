Murray Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Murray Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
MRS STEPHANIE EASTMENT
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY 25P SHARES
GB0006111123
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
SHARE PURCHASE
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
721.04 PENCE PER SHARE
|
575
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
575 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
£4145.98 TOTAL PRICE
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)
Following the transaction, Mrs Eastment holds 2,500 Ordinary Shares of 25p each in the Company.
