Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murray Income Trust plc    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/18 01:02:22 pm
717.0000 GBp   -0.14%
12:33pMURRAY INCOME T : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/17MURRAY INCOME T : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/17MURRAY INCOME T : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murray Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

Murray Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MRS STEPHANIE EASTMENT

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 25P SHARES

GB0006111123

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

721.04 PENCE PER SHARE

575

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

575 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

£4145.98 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-18

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following the transaction, Mrs Eastment holds 2,500 Ordinary Shares of 25p each in the Company.

Disclaimer

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:32:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
12:33pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/17MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/17MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/15MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/12MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/12MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/10MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/09MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/09MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s) (Replacement)
PU
10/08MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray Income Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Chairman
David Ernest Woods Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Tait Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC-10.41%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 036
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%683
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%346
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%174
CM FINANCE INC3.80%115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.