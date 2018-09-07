Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Murray Income Trust plc    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 09/07 05:02:46 pm
747.0000 GBp   -2.23%
04:22pMURRAY INCOME T : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06MURRAY INCOME T : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04MURRAY INCOME T : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Murray Income Trust : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray Income Trust

Excluding Income

845.70p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust - Fair Value

Excluding Income

845.64p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust

Including Income

860.51p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust - Fair Value

Including Income

860.45p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
04:22pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/30MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/29MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/28MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/24MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/22MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/20MURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray Income Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Chairman
David Ernest Woods Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Tait Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC-4.14%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.09%1 402
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%678
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.