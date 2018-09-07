Murray Income Trust : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray Income Trust Excluding Income 845.70p Ordinary Murray Income Trust - Fair Value Excluding Income 845.64p Ordinary Murray Income Trust Including Income 860.51p Ordinary Murray Income Trust - Fair Value Including Income 860.45p Ordinary