Murray Income Trust plc    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/12 02:28:34 pm
716 GBp   +1.42%
Murray Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/12/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 11 October 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

781.64p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

790.20p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

781.15p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

789.71p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:02:07 UTC
Chart MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Murray Income Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Chairman
David Ernest Woods Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Tait Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC-11.42%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.89%1 045
DRAPER ESPRIT28.99%662
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%339
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.67%173
CM FINANCE INC4.29%116
