Murray Income Trust plc    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
01/14 01:50:53 pm
740.0000 GBp   -0.80%
Murray Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

01/14/2019 | 07:39am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 11 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

791.68p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

797.42p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

791.57p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

797.31p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 12:38:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Chairman
Jean C. Park Senior Independent Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Jackson Tait Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Eastment Independent Non-Executive Director
