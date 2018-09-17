Murray Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300IRNFGVQIQHUI13

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 17 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 22,500 Ordinary shares at a price of 759.0167 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

66,304,413 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

2,289,045 Ordinary shares held in treasury

68,593,458Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 66,304,413 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.